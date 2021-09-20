EFF condemns the ANCs intimidation and political intolerance in Dambuza, Kwa-Zul Natal

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nomia Ndlovu denies tampering with evidence at scene of sister’s death Nomia Ndlovu is accused of poisoning and then strangling her sister in 2013. 20 September 2021 5:34 PM
DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC regarding candidate registration rules Democratic Alliance representative on the IEC's national party liaison committee Werner Horn says certain conclusions may be benef... 20 September 2021 5:00 PM
Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says crime in Johannesburg’s bigger parks has risen considerably. 20 September 2021 4:58 PM
View all Local
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA. 20 September 2021 1:07 PM
SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list. 20 September 2021 8:11 AM
Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the late mayor who died in a car accident cared about delivering services to residents. 20 September 2021 7:43 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
Kids saying the most embarrassing things about parents thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:45 AM
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
EFF condemns the ANCs intimidation and political intolerance in Dambuza, Kwa-Zul Natal

EFF condemns the ANCs intimidation and political intolerance in Dambuza, Kwa-Zul Natal

20 September 2021 9:41 PM

EFF Treasurer General, Omphile Maotwe, joins us to talk about the events that unfolded yesterday in Dambuza, KZN and the organization demands IEC take action against ‘political intolerance’ in KZN.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Is SA ready for e-voting?

20 September 2021 11:14 PM

Prof. Colin Thakur from Durban  University if technology joins us to talk about Digital Democracy in South Africa: Is it on or off?”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA's reaction to Concourt’s decision on the reopening of candidates lists

20 September 2021 10:18 PM

We get reaction from the DA with regards to the concourt’s decision on the reopening of candidates lists with DA’s Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Cilliers Brink. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: World Alzheimer's Day [21st September 2021]

20 September 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lara Greenstein, a specialist physician and geriatrician working at Helen Joseph Hospital,  talking about World Alzheimer’s Day, campaign to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around dementia, with doctor speaking about latest advancements in treatment etc.

website: www.geriatricsociety.co.za  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Vanita Daniels, Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence [NPO]

17 September 2021 11:24 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature, members of Rise Up Against Gender-based Violence are taking the message about putting an end to gender-based violence to men in taverns and so we talk to Vanita Daniels,  Director of Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence about their work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Luthando Dyasop, Author of 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration'

17 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Luthando Dyasop on his life and times as eventually revealed in his latest book, 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration', an autobiography as an ex­MK soldier who spent time in exile and in the notorious ANC Quatro prison. Out of Quatro is a story not only about Dyasop’s extraordinary life, but also about a tumultuous time in ANC history. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Guinea Coup

16 September 2021 11:16 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we talk to Ebrin Brou, Field Producr for BBC News, on what unfolded in Guinea where President of Guinea Alpha Condé was captured by the country's armed forces in a coup d'état after gunfire in the capital, Conakry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: True Crime South Africa Podcast

16 September 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by Nicole Engelbrecht, host and creator of True Crime South Africa which is a pioneering victim-focused true-crime podcast produced here in SA. The podcast covers both solved and unsolved SA true crime cases. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: #WorldSuicidePreventionDay: Suicide – Underrated and Misunderstood

16 September 2021 9:14 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr Ancel George, Clinical Psychologist at the Free State Psychiatric Complex and Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Free State on #WorldSuicidePreventionDay (10 September), Suicide being underrated and misunderstood. We look at who is at risk, reading the warning signs, and how to respond. 

email: mgwp4life@gmail.com  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - “Are you building your future through faith or through fear? One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free”.

15 September 2021 11:25 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “Are you building your future through faith or through fear?  One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener

Local

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

Business Opinion Lifestyle

RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling

Business

EWN Highlights

India says COVID vaccine exports to restart in October

20 September 2021 8:15 PM

Sisulu: SA still on UK red travel list over COVID Beta variant concerns

20 September 2021 7:31 PM

Late Joburg Mayor Matongo to have civic funeral on Friday - ANC

20 September 2021 7:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA