DA's reaction to Concourt’s decision on the reopening of candidates lists

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Luthando Dyasop on his life and times as eventually revealed in his latest book, 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration', an autobiography as an ex­MK soldier who spent time in exile and in the notorious ANC Quatro prison. Out of Quatro is a story not only about Dyasop’s extraordinary life, but also about a tumultuous time in ANC history.

