Legal Matters: Mandatory Vaccination Policy

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Former President Jacob Zuma's trial continues. The state is set to conclude arguments.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte briefs media on councillor candidate registration for 2021 LGE's.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
AUDIO: IFP and Action SA hold press briefings on LGE's.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
John Hlope v Judicial Service Commission and Others: Urgent review application.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Today at 12:27
Audio: Who announces that the Delta variant is overwhelming other Covid-19 variants .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
EWN: Amnesty demands two billion COVID jabs for poorer countries and places blame on vaccine makers for vaccine inequality.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
Today at 12:41
Judgment on the bail bid for murder accused Nthuthuko Shoba expected to be heard today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
The LRC writes to the Minister of Basic Education to take action. The LRC says it is concerned about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies since March 2020.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Charlene Kreuser · Candidate Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre
Today at 12:52
Nersa gives the approval for Karpowerships.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:56
SAA finally takes off.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - at Mojapele Productions.cc
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
[pitched] sasol
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Deon Geyser CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deon Geyser - CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Aubrey Masango Show
Legal Matters: Mandatory Vaccination Policy

Legal Matters: Mandatory Vaccination Policy

21 September 2021 9:16 PM

On Legal Matter, we look at the ongoing debate that's currently happening of companies making the move to mandatory vaccination policy for their employees with Talita Laubscher, Partner at Bowmans.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Is venture capitalism the answer to boosting South Africa's economy?

21 September 2021 11:13 PM

 For our Education/Employment/Entrepreneurship feature we talk to Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) and Keet Van Zyl, Knife Capital Co-Founder & Partner join Aubrey to talk about the Khulisani Ventures initiatives, its impact, importance and role of investment into South African Black Businesses.

contact details:info@knifecap.com  OR www.mic.co.za  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Inaugural Traditional Men's Parliaments

21 September 2021 10:13 PM

For this evenings Man Torque, we are joined by Nomandla Mhlauli, (female) Acting Chairperson of National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) and Ntando Yola - SANAC Men's Sector National Chairperson to follow up on the discussion we had in 2020 on the initiative from the Department of Social Development which launched the inaugural Traditional Men's Parliaments last week, 17th September 2021, with the Takuwani Riime Men's Movement in partnership with the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, and South African National Aids Council launched in 2018, as part of the implementation of the Department of Social Development's Men Championing Change programme which aims to impact on positive social behavioural change and socio-economic development, men's health and the prevention of new HIV infections and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SA ready for e-voting?

20 September 2021 11:14 PM

Prof. Colin Thakur, the InSETA Research Chair in Digitalisation, from Durban  University of technology joins us to talk about Digital Democracy in South Africa: Is it on or off?"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA's reaction to Concourt's decision on the reopening of candidates lists

20 September 2021 10:18 PM

We get reaction from the DA with regards to the concourt's decision on the reopening of candidates lists with DA's Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Cilliers Brink. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF condemns the ANCs intimidation and political intolerance in Dambuza, Kwa-Zul Natal

20 September 2021 9:41 PM

EFF Treasurer General, Omphile Maotwe, joins us to talk about the events that unfolded yesterday in Dambuza, KZN and the organization demands IEC take action against 'political intolerance' in KZN.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: World Alzheimer's Day [21st September 2021]

20 September 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lara Greenstein, a specialist physician and geriatrician working at Helen Joseph Hospital,  talking about World Alzheimer's Day, campaign to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around dementia, with doctor speaking about latest advancements in treatment etc.

website: www.geriatricsociety.co.za  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Vanita Daniels, Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence [NPO]

17 September 2021 11:24 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature, members of Rise Up Against Gender-based Violence are taking the message about putting an end to gender-based violence to men in taverns and so we talk to Vanita Daniels,  Director of Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence about their work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Luthando Dyasop, Author of 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration'

17 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Luthando Dyasop on his life and times as eventually revealed in his latest book, 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration', an autobiography as an ex­MK soldier who spent time in exile and in the notorious ANC Quatro prison. Out of Quatro is a story not only about Dyasop's extraordinary life, but also about a tumultuous time in ANC history. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Guinea Coup

16 September 2021 11:16 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we talk to Ebrin Brou, Field Producr for BBC News, on what unfolded in Guinea where President of Guinea Alpha Condé was captured by the country's armed forces in a coup d'état after gunfire in the capital, Conakry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

