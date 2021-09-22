Weird & Wonderful Feature: South Africa's rich traditional history and cultural practices

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Dr Riaad Moosa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- election campaign managers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Michael Beaumont - National Chairperson at Action SA
Samkelo Mgobozi, GOOD Party
Greg Krumbock, Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:20
Guinness world record for athletics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Henry Cock
Today at 18:09
REPO RATES
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Spur Corporation results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:15
The state of the mining sector in the second year of the pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Pertunia Sibanyoni, CEO of InspectaCar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pertunia Sibanyoni - CEO at InspectaCar
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : “Spring clean” your finances at least once a year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman. 22 September 2021 6:47 PM
Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer Banking law advisor Advocate Douglas Shaw says people who have not been paid back by the mentioned telecommunication providers in... 22 September 2021 4:32 PM
ADOPTION: Social workers must ensure children are in best situations possible Impilo child protection and adoption services director Sue Kravitz says it is critical to ensure that when you adopting you are de... 22 September 2021 4:11 PM
View all Local
'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension' Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe reflects on the Judge President abandoning his application 22 September 2021 1:00 PM
'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest' Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid says the decision will impact on electricity prices in the future. 22 September 2021 8:04 AM
Jacob Zuma's defence team defend release of medical records at corruption trial Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says Zuma's legal team and the Correctional Service said his records would not be released. 22 September 2021 7:25 AM
View all Politics
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH]Dad's hilarious reaction while teaching daughter how to drive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Women running from herd of elephants at Kruger National Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Weird & Wonderful Feature: South Africa's rich traditional history and cultural practices

Weird & Wonderful Feature: South Africa's rich traditional history and cultural practices

22 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we highlight heritage month, joined once again by Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker on South Africa's rich traditional history and cultural practices, along with the origins and teachings of the Sangoma and Inyanga, their calling, and an inside exploration along with the meanings behind the throwing of the bones.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - Part 2 of “Are you building your future through faith or through fear?

22 September 2021 11:20 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about part 2 of “Are you building your future through faith or through fear?  One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Marriage and Money - how your spouse influences your financial behaviour

22 September 2021 9:19 PM

On financial matters, we talk about money and marriage; how your spouse influences your financial behaviour with Luthuli Capital’s Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is venture capitalism the answer to boosting South Africa's economy?

21 September 2021 11:13 PM

 For our Education/Employment/Entrepreneurship feature we talk to Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) and Keet Van Zyl, Knife Capital Co-Founder & Partner join Aubrey to talk about the Khulisani Ventures initiatives, its impact, importance and role of investment into South African Black Businesses.

contact details:info@knifecap.com  OR www.mic.co.za  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Inaugural Traditional Men’s Parliaments

21 September 2021 10:13 PM

For this evenings Man Torque, we are joined by Nomandla Mhlauli, Acting Chairperson of National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) and Ntando Yola - SANAC Men's Sector National Chairperson to follow up on the discussion we had in 2020 on the initiative from the Department of Social Development which launched the inaugural Traditional Men’s Parliaments last week, 17th September 2021, with the Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement in partnership with the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, and South African National Aids Council launched in 2018, as part of the implementation of the Department of Social Development’s Men Championing Change programme which aims to impact on positive social behavioural change and socio-economic development, men’s health and the prevention of new HIV infections and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Mandatory Vaccination Policy

21 September 2021 9:16 PM

On Legal Matter, we look at the ongoing debate that’s currently happening of companies making the move to mandatory vaccination policy for their employees with Talita Laubscher, Partner at Bowmans.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SA ready for e-voting?

20 September 2021 11:14 PM

Prof. Colin Thakur, the InSETA Research Chair in Digitalisation, from Durban  University of technology joins us to talk about Digital Democracy in South Africa: Is it on or off?”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA's reaction to Concourt’s decision on the reopening of candidates lists

20 September 2021 10:18 PM

We get reaction from the DA with regards to the concourt’s decision on the reopening of candidates lists with DA’s Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Cilliers Brink. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF condemns the ANCs intimidation and political intolerance in Dambuza, Kwa-Zul Natal

20 September 2021 9:41 PM

EFF Treasurer General, Omphile Maotwe, joins us to talk about the events that unfolded yesterday in Dambuza, KZN and the organization demands IEC take action against ‘political intolerance’ in KZN.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: World Alzheimer's Day [21st September 2021]

20 September 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lara Greenstein, a specialist physician and geriatrician working at Helen Joseph Hospital,  talking about World Alzheimer’s Day, campaign to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around dementia, with doctor speaking about latest advancements in treatment etc.

website: www.geriatricsociety.co.za  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer

Local

'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension'

Politics

The SABC needs to clarify why we're paying for TV licences - Caller

Local

Images of treatment of Haitian migrants do not reflect US: official

22 September 2021 7:50 PM

Alleged July riots instigator Mdumiseni Zuma’s attorney withdraws from case

22 September 2021 7:31 PM

Biden says US donating 'historic' extra 500 million COVID vaccines

22 September 2021 7:26 PM

