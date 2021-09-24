Africa At A Glance: Hotel Rwanda hero, Paul Rusesabagina found guilty of terrorism

In Africa At A Glance were joined by Prof David Himbara, educator, author, professor of international development based in Toronto, Canada; talking Paul Rusesabagina, the “Hotel Rwanda” hero turned government critic, being found guilty “of funding terrorism” after a trial that supporters say was politically motivated.
For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 27-year-old Chaeli Mycroft, South African heroine who has made history multiple times over… from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, to being the first athlete in a wheelchair to complete the Comrades Marathon, from winning the International Children’s Peace Prize to founding the Chaeli Campaign, while Chaeli’s awards are numerous and her accomplishments many, she has just released an intimate portrayal to take readers along on the journey to show them what it takes to really, truly believe in one’s self – no matter what. ‘Unapologetically Able” is an inspiring book about 25 years of living and laughing with a disability and an inside look into living with cerebral palsy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Terry Angelos on her latest book release, ‘White Trash” – a memoir as a high-class call girl which goes behind the scenes of a seedy underbelly embroiled in the underworld of Chinese Mafia, depraved clients, and much… much more, although her story, in fact, turns into a miraculous journey to redemption.
NB: Book just hit No.5 exclusive books: top best selling memoirs
For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by Jonathan Ancer, award-winning journalist, author, and former reporter at The Star, and Chris Whitfield, journalist and former editor of Cape Times, Cape Argus, Weekend Argus, and acting editor of The Witness and Daily Sun as well as political correspondent for The Star, on their latest book, ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’ who has been at the centre of many of the storms that have torn through South Africa’s political landscape. Gordhan has been investigated by the Hawks, fired as finance minister, accused of running a ‘rogue unit’ at SARS and come up against the public protector, to name a few. The book examines why President Cyril Ramaphosa’s right-hand man has been dragged into major controversies and made enemies such as public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Julius Malema and many of those associated with corruption.
Dr. David Harrison, Head of the Vaccination Demand Creation Unit, on digital certificates and what we lacked or missed in terms of making the vaccination process a success from the onset.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “It’s time to do a rain dance on your goals, and go live where your goals are, and to move away from where they are not”LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over live to Minnesota, USA, joined by Scott Alan Roberts, Rogue Historian, Rapscallion Theologian, Adventurer, Paranormalist, Photographer and Author on one of his many books and works, ‘The Rise and Fall of the Nephilim: The Untold Story of Fallen Angels, Giants on the Earth, and Their Extraterrestrial Origins’.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk about nothing worth doing ever came easy with Luthuli Capital’s Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli. Most people fail to create wealth because they are looking for the shortcut, the get-rich-quick scheme as opposed to simply doing the hard work that’s required.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Graduating with an undergraduate degree is undeniably an immense accomplishment, considering the sacrifices made by both students and their families. However, the prized undergraduate degree is gradually losing its status as the gold standard qualification for job applicants today. Dr Priscilla Mensah, Director for Research Development at Nelson Mandela University, joins us to discuss on ‘Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tonight, we bring you the 2nd episode of our exciting and brand new feature, 'The Love Connection', which airs bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships. This evening, we are joined by "Dr. D": Dorianne Weil, Clinical and organizational psychologist and renowned TV and Radio talk show host to explore "In to me you see" (intimacy) - Identifying and changing the issues and secrets that block us from being vulnerable, trusting, and un-afraid to love as well as beloved.LISTEN TO PODCAST