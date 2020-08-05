Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - What two decades of innovation looks like from Google's vantage point
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Aubrey Masango Show
Weird and Wonderful: Isiphandla - A Connection to Ancestors

5 August 2020 10:36 PM

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.

Contact details for listener's: 
whatsapp number: 0742102089

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go

28 September 2021 11:18 PM

Graduating with an undergraduate degree is undeniably an immense accomplishment, considering the sacrifices made by both students and their families. However, the prized undergraduate degree is gradually losing its status as the gold standard qualification for job applicants today. Dr Priscilla Mensah, Director for Research Development at Nelson Mandela University, joins us to discuss on ‘Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go”.

The Love Connection: "In to me you see" (intimacy)

28 September 2021 11:13 PM

Tonight, we bring you the 2nd episode of our exciting and brand new feature, 'The Love Connection', which airs bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships. This evening, we are joined by "Dr. D": Dorianne Weil, Clinical and organizational psychologist and renowned TV and Radio talk show host to explore "In to me you see" (intimacy) - Identifying and changing the issues and secrets that block us from being vulnerable, trusting, and un-afraid to love as well as beloved.

Legal Matters: Keep your creditors close, but your lawyers closer

28 September 2021 11:07 PM

On Legal Matter were joined by Julian Jones, Partner at Webber Wentzel, talking about keeping your creditors close, but your lawyers closer. We will be looking at the legalities surrounding insolvency and business rescue.

The truth about these elections … it’s our time to eat

27 September 2021 11:09 PM

Guest: David Letsoalo | a Sankarist, an activist and Law academic

ANC launches manifesto

27 September 2021 10:25 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr Reporter

Medical Matters: Why vaccinate?

27 September 2021 10:21 PM

Guest: Prof Wolfgang Preiser | Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & H and Prof. Adrian Puren | Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

 

More info: 

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/comirnaty 
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/covid-19-vaccine-janssen 

Africa At A Glance: Hotel Rwanda hero, Paul Rusesabagina found guilty of terrorism

24 September 2021 12:12 AM

 In Africa At A Glance were joined by Prof David Himbara, educator, author, professor of international development based in Toronto, Canada; talking Paul Rusesabagina, the “Hotel Rwanda” hero turned government critic, being found guilty “of funding terrorism” after a trial that supporters say was politically motivated. 

Crime Time: in-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers as based on her book: Blood on Her Hands: South Africa’s Most Notorious Female Killers

23 September 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time feature we are joined by award-winning Sunday Times journalist and author, Tanya Farber for an in-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers as based on her book: Blood on Her Hands: South Africa’s Most Notorious Female Killers.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: The Distress Trauma of Sexual /Gender And Sexual Orientation, Dis-Figuration

23 September 2021 9:43 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve’ this week we focus on The distress> Trauma of sexual /gender and  sexual-orientation, dis-figuration.

Change your mindset feature - Part 2 of “Are you building your future through faith or through fear?

22 September 2021 11:20 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about part 2 of “Are you building your future through faith or through fear?  One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free”.

