Weird and Wonderful: Isiphandla - A Connection to Ancestors

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.
Contact details for listener's:
whatsapp number: 0742102089
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Graduating with an undergraduate degree is undeniably an immense accomplishment, considering the sacrifices made by both students and their families. However, the prized undergraduate degree is gradually losing its status as the gold standard qualification for job applicants today. Dr Priscilla Mensah, Director for Research Development at Nelson Mandela University, joins us to discuss on ‘Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tonight, we bring you the 2nd episode of our exciting and brand new feature, 'The Love Connection', which airs bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships. This evening, we are joined by "Dr. D": Dorianne Weil, Clinical and organizational psychologist and renowned TV and Radio talk show host to explore "In to me you see" (intimacy) - Identifying and changing the issues and secrets that block us from being vulnerable, trusting, and un-afraid to love as well as beloved.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matter were joined by Julian Jones, Partner at Webber Wentzel, talking about keeping your creditors close, but your lawyers closer. We will be looking at the legalities surrounding insolvency and business rescue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Letsoalo | a Sankarist, an activist and Law academicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Wolfgang Preiser | Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & H and Prof. Adrian Puren | Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
More info:
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/comirnaty
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/covid-19-vaccine-janssen
In Africa At A Glance were joined by Prof David Himbara, educator, author, professor of international development based in Toronto, Canada; talking Paul Rusesabagina, the “Hotel Rwanda” hero turned government critic, being found guilty “of funding terrorism” after a trial that supporters say was politically motivated.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Crime Time feature we are joined by award-winning Sunday Times journalist and author, Tanya Farber for an in-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers as based on her book: Blood on Her Hands: South Africa’s Most Notorious Female Killers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On “In Conversation with Dr Eve’ this week we focus on The distress> Trauma of sexual /gender and sexual-orientation, dis-figuration.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about part 2 of “Are you building your future through faith or through fear? One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free”.LISTEN TO PODCAST