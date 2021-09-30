Crime Time: ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
[REACTION] Ramaphosa considers Khehla Sitole's representations on notice to suspend him
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 15:20
Reviewing SA's social assistance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Scooter business booming due to home delivered groceries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Conrad Botha, Owener of Big Boy Fourways
Today at 16:10
[Analysis] leadership crisis in SA Police Service
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 17:10
Independent candidates
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ken Clark, Owner of Twizza amd Mayoral candidate
Dr Ruben Richards, Leader of Cederberg First Residence Association and Mayoral candidate
Today at 17:20
ICASA briefs on political party allocations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng, ICASA Chairperson
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
How traditional and western health workers can carry out mental health care Azania Mosaka speaks to member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists Dr Lerato Dikobe-Kalane about how traditional and wes... 7 October 2021 3:20 PM
'Historic announcement' as WHO introduces life-changing malaria vaccine Goodbye Malaria co-founder and CEO Sherwin Charles says it is exciting to have a new tool that has a mechanism to help children in... 7 October 2021 2:10 PM
Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole last month and gave him 14 day... 7 October 2021 12:20 PM
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
One SA Movement shines spotlight on importance of independent candidates Leader Mmusi Maimane says the best candidates have been picked to represent their communities under the movement's umbrella. 7 October 2021 1:11 PM
We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla gives more insight on the national strike. 7 October 2021 7:57 AM
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
The games people play are the games businesses play Are you a player or being played? 6 October 2021 7:15 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2021 8:21 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Crime Time: ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’

Crime Time: ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’

30 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by Jonathan Ancer, award-winning journalist, author, and former reporter at The Star, and Chris Whitfield, journalist and former editor of Cape Times, Cape Argus, Weekend Argus, and acting editor of The Witness and Daily Sun as well as political correspondent for The Star, on their latest book, ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’ who has been at the centre of many of the storms that have torn through South Africa’s political landscape. Gordhan has been investigated by the Hawks, fired as finance minister, accused of running a ‘rogue unit’ at SARS and come up against the public protector, to name a few. The book examines why President Cyril Ramaphosa’s right-hand man has been dragged into major controversies and made enemies such as public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Julius Malema and many of those associated with corruption.

 


Change your mindset feature - Life is all about balance.

6 October 2021 11:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “Life is all about balance.  If any area of your life is not in balance it will not flow. So where is your life not flowing or moving ahead?

Weird & Wonderful Feature: exploring The Anakim Giants

6 October 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined once again by Michael Tellinger, Scientist, researcher, explorer, and internationally acclaimed author to explore The Anakim Giants as well as deeper levels of knowledge and science behind the ancient advanced technology left behind by the Anunnaki right here under our feet in South Africa.

Website:www.michaeltellinger.com AND https://ubuntuplanet.org 

Financial Matters: Wealth is difficult to create, not impossible [Part 2]

6 October 2021 9:17 PM

Last week Mdu got a bit philosophical and reminded people that nothing worth doing ever came easy.

Most people fail to create wealth because they are looking for the shortcut, the get-rich-quick scheme as opposed to simply doing the hard work that's required. So, his week still on that discussion we look at “wealth is difficult to create, not impossible”.

Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives PART 2

5 October 2021 11:11 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa. 

Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives

5 October 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa. 

Legal Matters: The Legalities Of Agreements And Suretyships Signed Electronically

5 October 2021 9:07 PM

On Legal Matters we joined by, Brett Bentley, Founder and CEO of Bentley Attorneys, a law firm specialising in credit law and recoveries to talk about "the legalities of agreements and suretyships signed electronically".

website:www.bentleylaw.co.za/brett-bentley/   

At which level does the constitutes trump customary or or vis-a-versa?

4 October 2021 11:12 PM

Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, spoke to Aubrey about his latest article titled "If Prince Misuzulu was gay, would it count against his claim to the Zulu throne?".
 

Roundtable Discussion: Johannesburg Mayorship candidacy

4 October 2021 10:35 PM

Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections and we’re joined by DA – Dr. Mpho Phalatse; COPE – Colleen Makhubele; ActionSA – Herman Mashaba and EFF has sent through a representative as they don't have a candidate yet, Musa Shakes Tshabalala.

Medical Matters: Importance of vaccinating

4 October 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba,a leading South African immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to give more needed clarity on the importance of vaccinating.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Chaeli Mycroft

1 October 2021 11:19 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 27-year-old Chaeli Mycroft, South African heroine who has made history multiple times over… from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, to being the first athlete in a wheelchair to complete the Comrades Marathon, from winning the International Children’s Peace Prize to founding the Chaeli Campaign, while Chaeli’s awards are numerous and her accomplishments many, she has just released an intimate portrayal to take readers along on the journey to show them what it takes to really, truly believe in one’s self – no matter what. ‘Unapologetically Able” is an inspiring book about 25 years of living and laughing with a disability and an inside look into living with cerebral palsy. 

