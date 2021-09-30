Kwantu Feature: Origins and history of Xhosa people [Part 2]

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Life is all about balance. If any area of your life is not in balance it will not flow. So where is your life not flowing or moving ahead?
For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined once again by Michael Tellinger, Scientist, researcher, explorer, and internationally acclaimed author to explore The Anakim Giants as well as deeper levels of knowledge and science behind the ancient advanced technology left behind by the Anunnaki right here under our feet in South Africa.
Website:www.michaeltellinger.com AND https://ubuntuplanet.org
Last week Mdu got a bit philosophical and reminded people that nothing worth doing ever came easy.
Most people fail to create wealth because they are looking for the shortcut, the get-rich-quick scheme as opposed to simply doing the hard work that's required. So, his week still on that discussion we look at “wealth is difficult to create, not impossible”.
For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa.
On Legal Matters we joined by, Brett Bentley, Founder and CEO of Bentley Attorneys, a law firm specialising in credit law and recoveries to talk about "the legalities of agreements and suretyships signed electronically".
website:www.bentleylaw.co.za/brett-bentley/
Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, spoke to Aubrey about his latest article titled "If Prince Misuzulu was gay, would it count against his claim to the Zulu throne?".
Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections and we're joined by DA – Dr. Mpho Phalatse; COPE – Colleen Makhubele; ActionSA – Herman Mashaba and EFF has sent through a representative as they don't have a candidate yet, Musa Shakes Tshabalala.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba,a leading South African immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to give more needed clarity on the importance of vaccinating.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 27-year-old Chaeli Mycroft, South African heroine who has made history multiple times over… from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, to being the first athlete in a wheelchair to complete the Comrades Marathon, from winning the International Children's Peace Prize to founding the Chaeli Campaign, while Chaeli's awards are numerous and her accomplishments many, she has just released an intimate portrayal to take readers along on the journey to show them what it takes to really, truly believe in one's self – no matter what. 'Unapologetically Able" is an inspiring book about 25 years of living and laughing with a disability and an inside look into living with cerebral palsy.