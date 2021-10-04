Roundtable Discussion: Johannesburg Mayorship candidacy

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes. 6 October 2021 5:44 PM
The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium' Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over a project involving a R15-million sports facility but has aske... 6 October 2021 4:39 PM
R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community' Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says according to experts, this is worth R4,6-million. 6 October 2021 2:14 PM
We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla gives more insight on the national strike. 7 October 2021 7:57 AM
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
The games people play are the games businesses play Are you a player or being played? 6 October 2021 7:15 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:27 AM
Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:26 AM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Roundtable Discussion: Johannesburg Mayorship candidacy

Roundtable Discussion: Johannesburg Mayorship candidacy

4 October 2021 10:35 PM

Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections and we’re joined by DA – Dr. Mpho Phalatse; COPE – Colleen Makhubele; ActionSA – Herman Mashaba and EFF has sent through a representative as they don't have a candidate yet, Musa Shakes Tshabalala.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - Life is all about balance.

6 October 2021 11:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “Life is all about balance.  If any area of your life is not in balance it will not flow. So where is your life not flowing or moving ahead?

Weird & Wonderful Feature: exploring The Anakim Giants

6 October 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined once again by Michael Tellinger, Scientist, researcher, explorer, and internationally acclaimed author to explore The Anakim Giants as well as deeper levels of knowledge and science behind the ancient advanced technology left behind by the Anunnaki right here under our feet in South Africa.

Website:www.michaeltellinger.com AND https://ubuntuplanet.org 

Financial Matters: Wealth is difficult to create, not impossible [Part 2]

6 October 2021 9:17 PM

Last week Mdu got a bit philosophical and reminded people that nothing worth doing ever came easy.

Most people fail to create wealth because they are looking for the shortcut, the get-rich-quick scheme as opposed to simply doing the hard work that's required. So, his week still on that discussion we look at “wealth is difficult to create, not impossible”.

Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives PART 2

5 October 2021 11:11 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa. 

Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives

5 October 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa. 

Legal Matters: The Legalities Of Agreements And Suretyships Signed Electronically

5 October 2021 9:07 PM

On Legal Matters we joined by, Brett Bentley, Founder and CEO of Bentley Attorneys, a law firm specialising in credit law and recoveries to talk about "the legalities of agreements and suretyships signed electronically".

website:www.bentleylaw.co.za/brett-bentley/   

At which level does the constitutes trump customary or or vis-a-versa?

4 October 2021 11:12 PM

Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, spoke to Aubrey about his latest article titled "If Prince Misuzulu was gay, would it count against his claim to the Zulu throne?".
 

Medical Matters: Importance of vaccinating

4 October 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba,a leading South African immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to give more needed clarity on the importance of vaccinating.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Chaeli Mycroft

1 October 2021 11:19 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 27-year-old Chaeli Mycroft, South African heroine who has made history multiple times over… from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, to being the first athlete in a wheelchair to complete the Comrades Marathon, from winning the International Children’s Peace Prize to founding the Chaeli Campaign, while Chaeli’s awards are numerous and her accomplishments many, she has just released an intimate portrayal to take readers along on the journey to show them what it takes to really, truly believe in one’s self – no matter what. ‘Unapologetically Able” is an inspiring book about 25 years of living and laughing with a disability and an inside look into living with cerebral palsy. 

Trending

We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu

Politics

Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact?

Politics Business

The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele hopes police action can end political-motivated killings in some provinces

7 October 2021 7:30 AM

Motshekga: Now is the time to rebuild COVID-battered education sector

7 October 2021 7:11 AM

Happy birthday Arch: Desmond Tutu celebrates his 90th on Thursday

7 October 2021 6:57 AM

