Crime Time: 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa.

