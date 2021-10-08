Profile Interview with Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha

Streaming issues? Report here
The COVID-19 vaccine certificate – what you need to know The national Health Department on Friday launched the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate portal. 8 October 2021 12:43 PM
'Maybe the DA stands for Divide Africans so they can rule,' says caller 702 callers discuss the Democratic Alliance election posters in Phoenix where 36 people were killed in the July unrest. 8 October 2021 11:17 AM
South Africa's digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate ready for use - Phaahla Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the COVID-19 vaccine certificate would be a tool that would enable vaccinated people to acce... 8 October 2021 9:18 AM
City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor. 8 October 2021 7:46 AM
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago. 8 October 2021 3:04 PM
[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2021 8:11 AM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
Profile Interview with Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha

Profile Interview with Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha

8 October 2021 10:15 PM


South Africans Doing Great Things - Lulama Sigasana, head of the Ikamva Labantu Senior Citizens Programme

8 October 2021 11:17 PM
Africa At A Glance: How did a group of local Mozambicans militants turn into a threat requiring international military intervention?

7 October 2021 11:18 PM

In Africa At A Glance we talk to Abdirahim Saheed, BBC’s Monitoring Reporter, on a series they on “how did a group of local Mozambican militants turn into a threat requiring international military intervention” by tracking the insurgents’ movement on the ground and online, BBC Africa Eye investigates how and why Mozambique became southern Africa’s latest terrorism hotspot.

Crime Time: 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'

7 October 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by whistle-blower, former Bosasa chief operations officer himself, Angelo Agrizzi, on his latest multi-billion rand corruption tell all book, 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'. Surviving The Beast is a memoir which rips open a can of worms, exposing two decades of untold greed, politicking, corruption, bribery and deep state capture - a detailed confession, exposing the intimate fraudulent workings of a company, under the cult-like leadership of Gavin Watson. Agrizzi is one of few people with a first-hand account of what really happened behind the closed doors of Bosasa.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: I feel invisible in bed

7 October 2021 9:17 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve “ we look at the issue of feeling invisible in bed and how to possibly overcome it.

Change your mindset feature - Life is all about balance.

6 October 2021 11:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “Life is all about balance.  If any area of your life is not in balance it will not flow. So where is your life not flowing or moving ahead?

Weird & Wonderful Feature: exploring The Anakim Giants

6 October 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined once again by Michael Tellinger, Scientist, researcher, explorer, and internationally acclaimed author to explore The Anakim Giants as well as deeper levels of knowledge and science behind the ancient advanced technology left behind by the Anunnaki right here under our feet in South Africa.

Website:www.michaeltellinger.com AND https://ubuntuplanet.org 

Financial Matters: Wealth is difficult to create, not impossible [Part 2]

6 October 2021 9:17 PM

Last week Mdu got a bit philosophical and reminded people that nothing worth doing ever came easy.

Most people fail to create wealth because they are looking for the shortcut, the get-rich-quick scheme as opposed to simply doing the hard work that's required. So, his week still on that discussion we look at “wealth is difficult to create, not impossible”.

Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives PART 2

5 October 2021 11:11 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa. 

Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives

5 October 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa. 

Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom

Politics Local

Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year

Local

'Homelessness is supposed to be a local government election issue'

Local

'No burning tyres, no rubber bullets': Malema tells supporters to vote out ANC

8 October 2021 7:34 PM

Mabuza encourages KZN to intensify vaccinations in townships and rural areas

8 October 2021 7:26 PM

COVID-19 global pandemic slows for the sixth week

8 October 2021 6:29 PM

