Profile Interview with Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha

Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to encourage children to experiment in different ways Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush gives practical advice on raising children with an experimental mindset. 16 October 2021 9:19 AM
Beware of vehicle catalytic converter theft in shopping malls Resident motoring expert, Warren Tucker reflects on the spike in the theft of these parts in cars. 16 October 2021 8:20 AM
'We need to see obesity as disease and obese people need to be supported' Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati shines the spotlight on this public health problem. 16 October 2021 7:35 AM
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month. 15 October 2021 4:01 PM
Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night. 15 October 2021 1:01 PM
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. 15 October 2021 9:07 AM
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, K... 13 October 2021 2:35 PM
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for tho... 13 October 2021 1:18 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
Country music is bigger than anyone knows - Matt Gardiner The musician tells Ray White on #702Unplugged says he fell in love with the music about when his girlfriend played it on her retur... 15 October 2021 2:57 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2021 8:23 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha

Profile Interview with Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha

8 October 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, iconic and award-winning South African actor, talking about his memoir “I am A Man”; that tells his wounds and his victories – and the lessons life has taught him on being a man.


South Africans Doing Great Things - Andre Viljoen, the owner of the Woodstock Brewery

15 October 2021 11:23 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined Andre Viljoen, owner of the Woodstock Brewery which has partnered with Great Commission United (GCU) to supply nutritious hot soup meals to hungry communities in the Cape Town metropolitan area as part of a community-led initiative to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime Time: Land. Race. Murder. Betrayal. The true story of a case that broke a South African town

14 October 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Andrew Harding, Award-winning foreign correspondent, author, and winner of the 2021 Sunday Times CAN Literary Award for Nonfiction on his recent winning title, ‘These are not gentle people’. 
‘Every so often a book comes very close to defining a nation’, states Justice Malala on the book: a true account of an event on a farm outside Parys in the Free State which rocked the community and ripped families apart. It’s a courtroom drama, a profound exploration of collective guilt and individual justice, and a fast-paced literary thriller, revealing an entrenched culture of male violence that led to the question, ‘when a whole community is on trial, who pays the price?’

Psychological Matters: Dealing with Exam Stress

14 October 2021 9:19 PM

On Psychological Matters we look at the issue of dealing with exam stress and we’re joined by Clinical Psychology, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and SADAG’s Spokesperson Senzekile Shongwe.

Change your mindset feature - The need for conscious leadership in the public space

13 October 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, and Queen Ramotsehoa talking about “The need for conscious leadership in the public space – especially with the elections coming up next month”.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The New Age of Kabbalah to demystify ‘Mystifying Kabbalah’

13 October 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to Jerusalem, Israel, joined by Professor Boaz Huss: Aron Bernstein Chair in Jewish History at the Goldstein-Goren dept. of Jewish Thought at the Ben-Gurion University, Vice-President of the European Society for the Study of Western Esotericism and author, on The New Age of Kabbalah to demystify ‘Mystifying Kabbalah’ as based on his book, multiple publications and works.

Financial Matters: How to transform your dream of wealth in to reality

13 October 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters, we talk about how to transform your dream of wealth in to reality with Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital. Wealth is difficult to create but not impossible.

Unemployment, Employer value Proposition (EVP) and employment during and post pandemic.

12 October 2021 10:42 PM

Sibongile 'Bobo' Mngxali, Head of People and Culture at Roche Diagnostics, joins to talk about unemployment, Employer value Proposition (EVP) and employment during and post pandemic.

The Love Connection: Boys/Men who are good at being bad and the woman who love them

12 October 2021 10:26 PM

Tonight, for our exciting and already popular new feature, 'The Love Connection', now airing bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening on the Aubrey Masango Show, where we explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships...

We look at boys who are good at being bad and the woman who love them.

I am joined by Dr Eugene Viljoen, SA renowned Clinical Psychologist and Sexologist with a special interest in Psycho-Neurology and Forensic Aviation Medicine, along with Tshidi Monkoe, a woman turned author on her journey taken on the road less travelled by falling in love with a man who was incarcerated, as revealed in her book, 'Prison Love'. 

Legal Matters: Prescription Debt

12 October 2021 9:12 PM

On Legal Matter, we joined Trudi by Broekmann, Consumer Legal expert, as we look at the issue of prescription debt; what it is, what you need to know about it, how long does it take for it to lapse and whether it can reoccur again.

Contact Details:

Tel: 021 422 0269

Email:trudie@broekmann.co.za 

Women representation in the upcoming 2021 Local Government Election

11 October 2021 11:13 PM

Dr Thabo Rapoo, director for Research and Policy Department, in the Commission for Gender Equality, joins s to discuss his latest article published on IOL titled “Municipal elections and women’s representation in the country’s eight metros”.  Do we have enough women representation in these upcoming elections?

How to return to exercise after recovering from COVID-19

Local

'We need to see obesity as disease and obese people need to be supported'

Local

How to encourage children to experiment in different ways

Local

Cele calls on police to protect most vulnerable in society

16 October 2021 1:40 PM

Teams collect sick and dead birds following Avian Influenza outbreak

16 October 2021 1:39 PM

Authorities probe alleged food poisoning case in Seawinds

16 October 2021 1:16 PM

