Women representation in the upcoming 2021 Local Government Election

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - The Basics of Behavioural Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mia Kruger - Director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Prescription Debt
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer. 12 October 2021 6:02 PM
'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours' John Perlman speaks to the Health dept project manager for the EVDS Milani Wolmarans about vaccination data capturing. 12 October 2021 5:19 PM
Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator Emfuleni administrator Gilberto Martins says at the moment the most important thing is to stop water leakage. 12 October 2021 5:17 PM
View all Local
IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says when the commission files its responding affidavit, the party needs to also respond. 12 October 2021 1:00 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted. 11 October 2021 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s. 12 October 2021 12:18 PM
View all Business
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets". 11 October 2021 7:25 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces. 11 October 2021 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
View all Sport
Doctors remove hair from 11-year-old with Rapunzel syndrome's stomach goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2021 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warthog attacking man who tried to pat it goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2021 9:09 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Women representation in the upcoming 2021 Local Government Election

Women representation in the upcoming 2021 Local Government Election

11 October 2021 11:13 PM

Dr Thabo Rapoo, director for Research and Policy Department, in the Commission for Gender Equality, joins s to discuss his latest article published on IOL titled “Municipal elections and women’s representation in the country’s eight metros”.  Do we have enough women representation in these upcoming elections?


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Roundtable for the Cape Town Mayoral Candidates

11 October 2021 10:16 PM

Roundtable for the Cape Town Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections, and we’re joined by Eugene Botha, Head of Legal governance and compliance at Patriotic Alliance; Mr. Brett Herron from The Good Party, and Mr. Ferlon Christians from ACDP and Ganief Hendricks, President of Al Jama-ah Mayoral Candidate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Dangers of high cholesterol

11 October 2021 9:19 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Blanche Cupido, Cardiologist with a special interest in adult congenital heart disease and vale disease, President of SA Heart, and a member of the South Africa cardiovascular disease working group that was involved in developing the Know Your Risk, Treat Your Numbers campaign to answer your questions on the dangers of High Cholesterol.

About Heart and Stroke Foundation  

The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA) is a non-profit organisation that plays a leading role in the fight against preventable heart disease and stroke, with the aim of seeing fewer people in South Africa suffer premature deaths and disabilities. For more info please visit: www.heartfoundation.co.za  

About South African Heart Association (SA Heart) 

SA Heart, the national cardiac society, strives to Advancing cardiovascular healthcare for all living in South Africa through science, training/education, policy making and member interests. For more info please visit: www.saheart.org  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Lulama Sigasana, head of the Ikamva Labantu Senior Citizens Programme

8 October 2021 11:17 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined Lulama Sigasana, head of the Ikamva Labantu Senior Citizens Programme, talking about Umelwane project which looks after the elderly and address certain needs that they have since they’re the backbone of many families.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha

8 October 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, iconic and award-winning South African actor, talking about his memoir “I am A Man”; that tells his wounds and his victories – and the lessons life has taught him on being a man.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: How did a group of local Mozambicans militants turn into a threat requiring international military intervention?

7 October 2021 11:18 PM

In Africa At A Glance we talk to Abdirahim Saheed, BBC’s Monitoring Reporter, on a series they on “how did a group of local Mozambican militants turn into a threat requiring international military intervention” by tracking the insurgents’ movement on the ground and online, BBC Africa Eye investigates how and why Mozambique became southern Africa’s latest terrorism hotspot.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'

7 October 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by whistle-blower, former Bosasa chief operations officer himself, Angelo Agrizzi, on his latest multi-billion rand corruption tell all book, 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'. Surviving The Beast is a memoir which rips open a can of worms, exposing two decades of untold greed, politicking, corruption, bribery and deep state capture - a detailed confession, exposing the intimate fraudulent workings of a company, under the cult-like leadership of Gavin Watson. Agrizzi is one of few people with a first-hand account of what really happened behind the closed doors of Bosasa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: I feel invisible in bed

7 October 2021 9:17 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve “ we look at the issue of feeling invisible in bed and how to possibly overcome it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Life is all about balance.

6 October 2021 11:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “Life is all about balance.  If any area of your life is not in balance it will not flow. So where is your life not flowing or moving ahead?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: exploring The Anakim Giants

6 October 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined once again by Michael Tellinger, Scientist, researcher, explorer, and internationally acclaimed author to explore The Anakim Giants as well as deeper levels of knowledge and science behind the ancient advanced technology left behind by the Anunnaki right here under our feet in South Africa.

Website:www.michaeltellinger.com AND https://ubuntuplanet.org 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours'

Local

Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator

Local

President Ramaphosa declares Election Day - 1 November - a national holiday

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC Mpumalanga to ask MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside over murder case

12 October 2021 7:00 PM

An illustrious judicial career: Zondo lauds former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

12 October 2021 6:53 PM

Joburg Market senior employee arrested for fraud amounting to R5.5m

12 October 2021 6:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA