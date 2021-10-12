The Love Connection: Boys/Men who are good at being bad and the woman who love them

Tonight, for our exciting and already popular new feature, 'The Love Connection', now airing bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening on the Aubrey Masango Show, where we explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships...
We look at boys who are good at being bad and the woman who love them.
I am joined by Dr Eugene Viljoen, SA renowned Clinical Psychologist and Sexologist with a special interest in Psycho-Neurology and Forensic Aviation Medicine, along with Tshidi Monkoe, a woman turned author on her journey taken on the road less travelled by falling in love with a man who was incarcerated, as revealed in her book, 'Prison Love'.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about where we left off 2 weeks ago – the conversation about balance in life – and how the right balance is needed if you are not finding flow in your finances, relationships, health or business.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to the UK, joined once again by Philip Mantle, international UFO researcher, lecturer, broadcaster, author, and former Director of Investigations for the British UFO Research Association who has written numerous publications around the world as both editor and assistant editor of high street UFO publications to delve into the never ending fascination, mystery, myths vs facts, and legendary cases everything you always wanted to know about UFOs.
On financial matters, we talk about what it means to become a person of value when creating wealth with Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital.
Learnerships and internships both provide you with work experience, and both can be the start of a long and successful career. But there are big differences between the two. Learnerships and internships can often get confused as they both provide you with work experience. Joining us to discuss what could be right for your business is Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales, EduPower Skills Academy.
For tonight's Man Torque feature we look at the lighter side of life with some comedic fun, joined by Ayabonga Kekana ...by day Broadcast journalist and radio personality, but by night ...Spokesperson for the Xhosa Men's Association...An imaginary yet popular 'organization' which addresses social issues men face in South Africa today. From side chick drama and dealing with marital problems to crime, dating, leadership, teenage pregnancy, and GBV, this on-line 'Agony Uncle' is always ready with a word of advice, after gaining popularity with thousands of hits on his social media videos by using comedy for men in lockdown.
On Legal Matter, we joined Trudi by Broekmann, Consumer Legal expert, as we look at the issue of prescription and answer a question that was posed by a listener on can pension funds be prescribed and if so, why and how does that work.
David Letsoalo, a Sankarist, an activist and Law academic, joins us this evening to discuss his latest article "If Sankara is watching, can you imagine the pain and disappointment?".
Roundtable for the Tshwane Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections, and we're joined by EFF Representative, Dr Mamoloto Tlabela Tshwana; DA Representative, Marelise Fourie, MMC for finance; Abel Tau, ActionSA Mayoral candidate and Aaron Maluleke, ANC's Deputy Regional Chairperson.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Mary Dawjee, Dentist at the Thinc Clinic, to look at how oral health offers clues about your overall health, and how problems in your mouth can affect the rest of your body, with a focus on testing for genetic mutations which can determine if you have an increased risk of developing major diseases as a follow up to National Oral Health Month (September).
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined Andre Viljoen, owner of the Woodstock Brewery which has partnered with Great Commission United (GCU) to supply nutritious hot soup meals to hungry communities in the Cape Town metropolitan area as part of a community-led initiative to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.