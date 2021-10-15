Streaming issues? Report here
South Africans Doing Great Things - Andre Viljoen, the owner of the Woodstock Brewery

South Africans Doing Great Things - Andre Viljoen, the owner of the Woodstock Brewery

15 October 2021 11:23 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined Andre Viljoen, owner of the Woodstock Brewery which has partnered with Great Commission United (GCU) to supply nutritious hot soup meals to hungry communities in the Cape Town metropolitan area as part of a community-led initiative to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - 77 year old Baba Linda Twala, philanthropist and Alex Community Leader.

22 October 2021 11:16 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by uBaba Linda Twala, Alexandra community leader and philantropist, dubbed 'the father of the nation of Alex', who at 77 year's old, continues to uplift the Alexander community through his tireless outreach work to repair and build the range of socio-economic on the ground issues this commuity continues to face. Joining him for more, is his loyal apprentice, Lawrence Ruele, young Alexandrian citizen, Vice President of the We Love Alexandra Community Makeover Project and professional scuba diver who teaches children how to swim, all whilst assisting Bra Linda

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain

22 October 2021 10:14 PM

Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Crisis in eSwatini froces SADC to deploy a team

21 October 2021 11:11 PM

In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at the current events that have been unfolding in eSwatini and the SADC deploying a team there to try resolve the tension and unrests that have Gwen taking place. Faith Mabera, senior researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue, joins on this discussion.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: 'Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’

21 October 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Major-General Jeremy Vearey, Mitchells Plain cluster commander for the South African Police Service and head of police anti-gang unit in the Western Cape best known for his work as the head of the province’s anti-street gang unit and as Nelson Mandela’s former bodyguard to take us behind the scenes of a criminal world as revealed in his latest book ‘Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’, which not only presents a wide angle portrait of policing, politics and criminality in the Western Cape, but an intimate account of what it means to reach the highest ranks of policing and the price that the author has paid for following his calling.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Depression /Anxiety in younger people due to covid-19 and parents’ responses to this

21 October 2021 9:15 PM

On “I’m Conversation with Dr Eve” we focus on depression /anxiety in younger people due to covid-19 and parents’ responses to this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Balance in life – and how the right balance is needed

20 October 2021 11:06 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about where we left off 2 weeks ago – the conversation about balance in life – and how the right balance is needed if you are not finding flow in your finances, relationships, health or business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Never ending fascination, mystery, myths vs fact about UFOs

20 October 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to the UK, joined once again by Philip Mantle, international UFO researcher, lecturer, broadcaster, author, and former Director of Investigations for the British UFO Research Association who has written numerous publications around the world as both editor and assistant editor of high street UFO publications to delve into the never ending fascination, mystery, myths vs facts, and legendary cases everything you always wanted to know about UFOs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: What it means to become a person of value when creating wealth

20 October 2021 9:15 PM

On financial matters, we talk about what it means to become a person of value when creating wealth with Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Internships vs Learnerships: What's right for your business?

19 October 2021 11:07 PM

Learnerships and internships both provide you with work experience, and both can be the start of a long and successful career. But there are big differences between the two. Learnerships and internships can often get confused as they both provide you with work experience. Joining us to discuss what could be right for your business is Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales, EduPower Skills Academy.

email: sean@edupowersa.co.za   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Lighter side - social issues men face in South Africa today

19 October 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature we look at the lighter side of life with some comedic fun, joined by Ayabonga Kekana ...by day Broadcast journalist and radio personality, but by night ...Spokesperson for the Xhosa Men's Association...An imaginary yet popular 'organization' which addresses social issues men face in South Africa today. From side chick drama and dealing with marital problems to crime, dating, leadership, teenage pregnancy, and GBV, this on-line 'Agony Uncle' is always ready with a word of advice, after gaining popularity with thousands of hits on his social media videos by using comedy for men in lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

