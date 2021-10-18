Roundtable for the Tshwane Mayoral Candidacy

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of of terminal buildings will be re-opened. 19 October 2021 6:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, the former Health Minister said the SIU approached the matt... 19 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Local
We have not failed, load shedding is even there in Europe - ANC In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete explains why citizen... 19 October 2021 11:45 AM
Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption The suspended SG and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to a R255 million failed asbestos project in the Free State. 19 October 2021 8:31 AM
I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba ActionSA leader and former mayor says he wants to root out corruption in the city and serve the residents. 19 October 2021 7:35 AM
View all Politics
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities. 18 October 2021 1:13 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
View all Business
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win. 19 October 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2021 8:11 AM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Roundtable for the Tshwane Mayoral Candidacy

Roundtable for the Tshwane Mayoral Candidacy

18 October 2021 10:12 PM

Roundtable for the Tshwane Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections, and we’re joined by EFF Representative, Dr Mamoloto Tlabela Tshwana; DA Representative, Marelise Fourie, MMC for finance; Abel Tau, ActionSA Mayoral candidate and Aaron Maluleke, ANC’s Deputy Regional Chairperson.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

If Sankara is watching, can you imagine the pain and disappointment?

18 October 2021 11:12 PM

David Letsoalo, a Sankarist, an activist and Law academic, joins us this evening to discuss his latest article “If Sankara is watching, can you imagine the pain and disappointment?”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Did you know that oral health is a window to general health?

18 October 2021 9:10 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Mary Dawjee, Dentist at the Thinc Clinic, to look at how oral health offers clues about your overall health, and how problems in your mouth can affect the rest of your body, with a focus on testing for genetic mutations which can determine if you have an increased risk of developing major diseases as a follow up to National Oral Health Month (September).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Andre Viljoen, the owner of the Woodstock Brewery

15 October 2021 11:23 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined Andre Viljoen, owner of the Woodstock Brewery which has partnered with Great Commission United (GCU) to supply nutritious hot soup meals to hungry communities in the Cape Town metropolitan area as part of a community-led initiative to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Land. Race. Murder. Betrayal. The true story of a case that broke a South African town

14 October 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Andrew Harding, Award-winning foreign correspondent, author, and winner of the 2021 Sunday Times CAN Literary Award for Nonfiction on his recent winning title, ‘These are not gentle people’. 
‘Every so often a book comes very close to defining a nation’, states Justice Malala on the book: a true account of an event on a farm outside Parys in the Free State which rocked the community and ripped families apart. It’s a courtroom drama, a profound exploration of collective guilt and individual justice, and a fast-paced literary thriller, revealing an entrenched culture of male violence that led to the question, ‘when a whole community is on trial, who pays the price?’

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Dealing with Exam Stress

14 October 2021 9:19 PM

On Psychological Matters we look at the issue of dealing with exam stress and we’re joined by Clinical Psychology, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and SADAG’s Spokesperson Senzekile Shongwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - The need for conscious leadership in the public space

13 October 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, and Queen Ramotsehoa talking about “The need for conscious leadership in the public space – especially with the elections coming up next month”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The New Age of Kabbalah to demystify ‘Mystifying Kabbalah’

13 October 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to Jerusalem, Israel, joined by Professor Boaz Huss: Aron Bernstein Chair in Jewish History at the Goldstein-Goren dept. of Jewish Thought at the Ben-Gurion University, Vice-President of the European Society for the Study of Western Esotericism and author, on The New Age of Kabbalah to demystify ‘Mystifying Kabbalah’ as based on his book, multiple publications and works.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How to transform your dream of wealth in to reality

13 October 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters, we talk about how to transform your dream of wealth in to reality with Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital. Wealth is difficult to create but not impossible.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unemployment, Employer value Proposition (EVP) and employment during and post pandemic.

12 October 2021 10:42 PM

Sibongile 'Bobo' Mngxali, Head of People and Culture at Roche Diagnostics, joins to talk about unemployment, Employer value Proposition (EVP) and employment during and post pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'There must be a centralised database to check unclaimed pension benefits'

Local

Lack of maintenance causes power stations to catch fire - Expert

Local

My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane

Entertainment

‘Stop hiding!’ DA calls on Gordhan to deal with problems at Transnet

19 October 2021 7:11 PM

Winde, Fritz meet with WC top cop Patekile to tackle gang violence

19 October 2021 6:59 PM

The Class of 2021: Matrics began practical exams on Tuesday

19 October 2021 6:47 PM

