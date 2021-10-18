David Letsoalo, a Sankarist, an activist and Law academic, joins us this evening to discuss his latest article “If Sankara is watching, can you imagine the pain and disappointment?”.
Roundtable for the Tshwane Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections, and we're joined by EFF Representative, Dr Mamoloto Tlabela Tshwana; DA Representative, Marelise Fourie, MMC for finance; Abel Tau, ActionSA Mayoral candidate and Aaron Maluleke, ANC's Deputy Regional Chairperson.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Mary Dawjee, Dentist at the Thinc Clinic, to look at how oral health offers clues about your overall health, and how problems in your mouth can affect the rest of your body, with a focus on testing for genetic mutations which can determine if you have an increased risk of developing major diseases as a follow up to National Oral Health Month (September).
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined Andre Viljoen, owner of the Woodstock Brewery which has partnered with Great Commission United (GCU) to supply nutritious hot soup meals to hungry communities in the Cape Town metropolitan area as part of a community-led initiative to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Andrew Harding, Award-winning foreign correspondent, author, and winner of the 2021 Sunday Times CAN Literary Award for Nonfiction on his recent winning title, ‘These are not gentle people’.
‘Every so often a book comes very close to defining a nation’, states Justice Malala on the book: a true account of an event on a farm outside Parys in the Free State which rocked the community and ripped families apart. It’s a courtroom drama, a profound exploration of collective guilt and individual justice, and a fast-paced literary thriller, revealing an entrenched culture of male violence that led to the question, ‘when a whole community is on trial, who pays the price?’
On Psychological Matters we look at the issue of dealing with exam stress and we're joined by Clinical Psychology, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and SADAG's Spokesperson Senzekile Shongwe.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, and Queen Ramotsehoa talking about "The need for conscious leadership in the public space – especially with the elections coming up next month".
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to Jerusalem, Israel, joined by Professor Boaz Huss: Aron Bernstein Chair in Jewish History at the Goldstein-Goren dept. of Jewish Thought at the Ben-Gurion University, Vice-President of the European Society for the Study of Western Esotericism and author, on The New Age of Kabbalah to demystify 'Mystifying Kabbalah' as based on his book, multiple publications and works.
On financial matters, we talk about how to transform your dream of wealth in to reality with Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital. Wealth is difficult to create but not impossible.
Sibongile 'Bobo' Mngxali, Head of People and Culture at Roche Diagnostics, joins to talk about unemployment, Employer value Proposition (EVP) and employment during and post pandemic.