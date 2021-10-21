Crime Time: 'Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
2021 Local Elections : How parties are performing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 18:11
Elections can be a waste of time: How voting can be used for renewal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla - The former statistician-general of South Africa and former head of StatsSA
Paul Berkowitz - Director at Third Republic
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:40
Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:48
How the JSE is failing SMES
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nthabeleng Mmako - Senior Lecturer at Unisa in the department of Applied Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Black Fridays' buy bots
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : - Capitec has the highest number of ATM complaints
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank's CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hylton Kallner - CEO at Discovery Bank
Latest Local
The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive' John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the count... 3 November 2021 5:28 PM
Fuel price increase 'will influence food price increases and harm the poor' University of Johannesburg College of Business and Economics School senior lecturer Dr Peter Baur looks at the 7% fuel increase. 3 November 2021 3:30 PM
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa. 3 November 2021 12:18 PM
View all Local
'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks about the latest results from Johannesburg. 3 November 2021 4:22 PM
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday. 3 November 2021 12:36 PM
Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey. 3 November 2021 12:26 PM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 3 November 2021 10:22 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA 'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie. 2 November 2021 7:42 PM
View all Business
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Footballers fleeing pitch after gunshots has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:19 AM
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 November 2021 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 3 November 2021 10:22 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Crime Time: 'Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’

Crime Time: 'Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’

21 October 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Major-General Jeremy Vearey, Mitchells Plain cluster commander for the South African Police Service and head of police anti-gang unit in the Western Cape best known for his work as the head of the province’s anti-street gang unit and as Nelson Mandela’s former bodyguard to take us behind the scenes of a criminal world as revealed in his latest book ‘Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’, which not only presents a wide angle portrait of policing, politics and criminality in the Western Cape, but an intimate account of what it means to reach the highest ranks of policing and the price that the author has paid for following his calling.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Township entrepreneurs on their own ‘Steve Jobs’ journey

2 November 2021 11:16 PM

Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.

Township entrepreneurs on their own ‘Steve Jobs’ journey

2 November 2021 11:16 PM

Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.

Elections Observation

2 November 2021 10:10 PM

Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Department of Politics,  University of Johannesburg joins us to talk about his observation of the elections,  the outcome and how votes work and coalitions.

IEC follow-up on elections

2 November 2021 9:44 PM

Janet Love, Vice Chairperson at the Independent Electoral Commission joins us for a follow up on the 2021 electoral and voting process, issues, and poll updates.

Citizen Satisfaction Index drops to 5-year low as municipalities fail to deliver on the fundamentals of service delivery

2 November 2021 9:16 PM

 For tonight’s discussion we look at  South African Citizen Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) which shows that Citizen Satisfaction and trust in local municipalities to deliver basic services has dropped to its lowest ebb and we’re joined by Natasha Doren, Senior Consultant at Consulta (Pty) Ltd.

Coalitions on the cards for Tshwane, Joburg after local government elections

1 November 2021 10:38 PM

Dr John Ntshaupe Molepo, a senior lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga, wrote an interesting opinion piece on IO titled “Coalitions on the cards for Tshwane, Joburg after local government elections” and he joins to have a discussion on it.

Court halts xenophobic raids in inner-city Joburg

1 November 2021 10:09 PM

Musawenkosi Cabe, Journalist at NewsFrame and Siyabonga Mahlangu, General Secretary for Inner City Federal joins us to talk about the Constitutional Court putting a stop to searches to drive out migrants from buildings in the city.

Update on LGEs 2021

1 November 2021 9:48 PM

Mahlatse Mahlase, Group Editor-in-Chief at Eyewitness News and Ray White, Managing Editor at EWN, gave us the latest updates on our LGEs 2021 elections.

Medical Matter: October highlighting Breast Cancer Month

1 November 2021 9:20 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Justus Apffelstaedt, renowned specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue surgical oncology with October highlighting Breast Cancer Month, looking at Breast Cancer Stages, Breast Cancer and the elderly, Breast Cancer and Young, and using genetic testing to create custom breast cancer treatments.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Neo Cholo

29 October 2021 11:42 PM

 For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Neo Cholo, 16 year old  teenepreneur, Chairperson & Founder of Teens With Vision, and award winning author of The Journey book and My Scars Are My Story, both books highlighting issues as based on his upbringing in Mamelodi around toxic families, toxic masculinity, crime being villian to boy child’s dreams and drawing meaning from every relationship or life experience. 

Trending

The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'

Local

In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba

Politics

'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Bruised and battered: ANC still claims victory from municipal elections

3 November 2021 5:49 PM

'We need a re-election': DIP leader says elections were rigged

3 November 2021 4:40 PM

DA calls retention of CT - but they don't have a two-thirds majority just yet

3 November 2021 3:45 PM

