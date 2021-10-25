Medical Matters: Should my child vaccinate?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - personal share portfolios using your retirement funds.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief John Perlman speaks to Oscar Mabuyane's lawyer Ngqibo Sakhela about an interim interdict to stay the Public Protector's remedial a... 26 October 2021 5:50 PM
Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane was speaking at the launch of the city’s energy mix plan on Monday as it works on exploring gas and sola... 26 October 2021 4:57 PM
It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana The former Busa president says the regulator acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as Absa chairperson. 26 October 2021 1:12 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament... 26 October 2021 2:38 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:18 AM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters: Should my child vaccinate?

Medical Matters: Should my child vaccinate?

25 October 2021 10:07 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we look at all your questions and issues with the implementation of vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds with Prof Barry Schoub, World Health Organization Consultant, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunisation.


CAF sporting rights issue

25 October 2021 11:08 PM

Issue of CAF sporting right issues explained by two sports commentators, Christopher Bongo, Independent Sport Analyst and Mpho Mutloane,  Sports Commentator on One World Digital sports Radio Station.

Medical Matters: Should my child vaccinate?

25 October 2021 10:07 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we look at all your questions and issues with the implementation of vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds with Prof Barry Schoub, World Health Organization Consultant, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunisation.

South Africans Doing Great Things - 77 year old Baba Linda Twala, philanthropist and Alex Community Leader.

22 October 2021 11:16 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by uBaba Linda Twala, Alexandra community leader and philantropist, dubbed 'the father of the nation of Alex', who at 77 year's old, continues to uplift the Alexander community through his tireless outreach work to repair and build the range of socio-economic on the ground issues this commuity continues to face. Joining him for more, is his loyal apprentice, Lawrence Ruele, young Alexandrian citizen, Vice President of the We Love Alexandra Community Makeover Project and professional scuba diver who teaches children how to swim, all whilst assisting Bra Linda

Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain

22 October 2021 10:14 PM

Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain.

Africa At A Glance: Crisis in eSwatini froces SADC to deploy a team

21 October 2021 11:11 PM

In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at the current events that have been unfolding in eSwatini and the SADC deploying a team there to try resolve the tension and unrests that have Gwen taking place. Faith Mabera, senior researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue, joins on this discussion.

Crime Time: 'Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’

21 October 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Major-General Jeremy Vearey, Mitchells Plain cluster commander for the South African Police Service and head of police anti-gang unit in the Western Cape best known for his work as the head of the province’s anti-street gang unit and as Nelson Mandela’s former bodyguard to take us behind the scenes of a criminal world as revealed in his latest book ‘Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’, which not only presents a wide angle portrait of policing, politics and criminality in the Western Cape, but an intimate account of what it means to reach the highest ranks of policing and the price that the author has paid for following his calling.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Depression /Anxiety in younger people due to covid-19 and parents’ responses to this

21 October 2021 9:15 PM

On “I’m Conversation with Dr Eve” we focus on depression /anxiety in younger people due to covid-19 and parents’ responses to this.

Change your mindset feature - Balance in life – and how the right balance is needed

20 October 2021 11:06 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about where we left off 2 weeks ago – the conversation about balance in life – and how the right balance is needed if you are not finding flow in your finances, relationships, health or business.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Never ending fascination, mystery, myths vs fact about UFOs

20 October 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to the UK, joined once again by Philip Mantle, international UFO researcher, lecturer, broadcaster, author, and former Director of Investigations for the British UFO Research Association who has written numerous publications around the world as both editor and assistant editor of high street UFO publications to delve into the never ending fascination, mystery, myths vs facts, and legendary cases everything you always wanted to know about UFOs.

Trending

PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief

Local

City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders

Local

PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'

Sport

EWN Highlights

R350 grant recipients call for govt to make it permanent: ‘It’s a lifeline’

26 October 2021 7:14 PM

Mabuyane granted interim interdict against PP report accusing him of corruption

26 October 2021 5:49 PM

Zuma to appeal court ruling retaining prosecutor Downer in corruption trial

26 October 2021 5:30 PM

