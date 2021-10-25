Medical Matters: Should my child vaccinate?

For tonight's Medical Matters we look at all your questions and issues with the implementation of vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds with Prof Barry Schoub, World Health Organization Consultant, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunisation.
Issue of CAF sporting right issues explained by two sports commentators, Christopher Bongo, Independent Sport Analyst and Mpho Mutloane, Sports Commentator on One World Digital sports Radio Station.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by uBaba Linda Twala, Alexandra community leader and philantropist, dubbed 'the father of the nation of Alex', who at 77 year's old, continues to uplift the Alexander community through his tireless outreach work to repair and build the range of socio-economic on the ground issues this commuity continues to face. Joining him for more, is his loyal apprentice, Lawrence Ruele, young Alexandrian citizen, Vice President of the We Love Alexandra Community Makeover Project and professional scuba diver who teaches children how to swim, all whilst assisting Bra Linda
Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain.
In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at the current events that have been unfolding in eSwatini and the SADC deploying a team there to try resolve the tension and unrests that have Gwen taking place. Faith Mabera, senior researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue, joins on this discussion.
For tonight's Crime Time, we are joined by Major-General Jeremy Vearey, Mitchells Plain cluster commander for the South African Police Service and head of police anti-gang unit in the Western Cape best known for his work as the head of the province's anti-street gang unit and as Nelson Mandela's former bodyguard to take us behind the scenes of a criminal world as revealed in his latest book 'Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir', which not only presents a wide angle portrait of policing, politics and criminality in the Western Cape, but an intimate account of what it means to reach the highest ranks of policing and the price that the author has paid for following his calling.
On "I'm Conversation with Dr Eve" we focus on depression /anxiety in younger people due to covid-19 and parents' responses to this.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about where we left off 2 weeks ago – the conversation about balance in life – and how the right balance is needed if you are not finding flow in your finances, relationships, health or business.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to the UK, joined once again by Philip Mantle, international UFO researcher, lecturer, broadcaster, author, and former Director of Investigations for the British UFO Research Association who has written numerous publications around the world as both editor and assistant editor of high street UFO publications to delve into the never ending fascination, mystery, myths vs facts, and legendary cases everything you always wanted to know about UFOs.