CAF sporting rights issue

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Major-General Jeremy Vearey, Mitchells Plain cluster commander for the South African Police Service and head of police anti-gang unit in the Western Cape best known for his work as the head of the province’s anti-street gang unit and as Nelson Mandela’s former bodyguard to take us behind the scenes of a criminal world as revealed in his latest book ‘Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’, which not only presents a wide angle portrait of policing, politics and criminality in the Western Cape, but an intimate account of what it means to reach the highest ranks of policing and the price that the author has paid for following his calling.

