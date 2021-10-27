Change your mindset feature - “2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think. Which group do you fall under”?

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think. Which group do you fall under”?
Dr John Ntshaupe Molepo, a senior lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga, wrote an interesting opinion piece on IO titled “Coalitions on the cards for Tshwane, Joburg after local government elections” and he joins to have a discussion on it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Musawenkosi Cabe, Journalist at NewsFrame and Siyabonga Mahlangu, General Secretary for Inner City Federal joins us to talk about the Constitutional Court putting a stop to searches to drive out migrants from buildings in the city.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatse Mahlase, Group Editor-in-Chief at Eyewitness News and Ray White, Managing Editor at EWN, gave us the latest updates on our LGEs 2021 elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Justus Apffelstaedt, renowned specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue surgical oncology with October highlighting Breast Cancer Month, looking at Breast Cancer Stages, Breast Cancer and the elderly, Breast Cancer and Young, and using genetic testing to create custom breast cancer treatments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Neo Cholo, 16 year old teenepreneur, Chairperson & Founder of Teens With Vision, and award winning author of The Journey book and My Scars Are My Story, both books highlighting issues as based on his upbringing in Mamelodi around toxic families, toxic masculinity, crime being villian to boy child’s dreams and drawing meaning from every relationship or life experience.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Lebogang Lance Nawa, the editor of an anthology of personal memoirs, biographies, articles, tributes, interviews, and photo-essays by cultural practitioners who dared to work in the liberation struggle against Colonialism and Apartheid.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Freelance Writer, Scriptwriter, Former Creative Director, Former Storyliner and Script Co-ordinator and Author of 3 books; Vernon William Baumann, to talk about one his books where a man terrorised a small farming community in Cape Town for months in 2005 killing the husband and raping the wives; the Jesus Killer: The Jimmy Maketta Story.
For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa” as written about in her thesis: Dr Penelope Bernard, Senior Lecturer at University of Mpumalanga , which explores Mermaids or the “River People” and snake and mermaid-like divinities which incorporates both Zulu and Xhosa African Shamanism.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk to Marcel Wasserman, independent financial planner, talking about the right and wrong mindset regarding money.
webste:www.marcelwasserman.co.za/