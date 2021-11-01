Medical Matter: October highlighting Breast Cancer Month

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice The utility requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained. 2 November 2021 10:02 AM
Petrol to increase by R1.21 at midnight The Energy Department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45. 2 November 2021 6:21 AM
Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police. 1 November 2021 2:50 PM
In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day. 2 November 2021 7:55 AM
'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs' Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center. 2 November 2021 7:22 AM
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 1 November 2021 6:54 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it's first in years The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby. 1 November 2021 7:11 PM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:13 AM
[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 November 2021 8:23 AM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matter: October highlighting Breast Cancer Month
1 November 2021 9:20 PM

Medical Matter: October highlighting Breast Cancer Month

1 November 2021 9:20 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Justus Apffelstaedt, renowned specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue surgical oncology with October highlighting Breast Cancer Month, looking at Breast Cancer Stages, Breast Cancer and the elderly, Breast Cancer and Young, and using genetic testing to create custom breast cancer treatments.


Coalitions on the cards for Tshwane, Joburg after local government elections
1 November 2021 10:38 PM

1 November 2021 10:38 PM

Dr John Ntshaupe Molepo, a senior lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga, wrote an interesting opinion piece on IO titled "Coalitions on the cards for Tshwane, Joburg after local government elections" and he joins to have a discussion on it.

Court halts xenophobic raids in inner-city Joburg

1 November 2021 10:09 PM

Musawenkosi Cabe, Journalist at NewsFrame and Siyabonga Mahlangu, General Secretary for Inner City Federal joins us to talk about the Constitutional Court putting a stop to searches to drive out migrants from buildings in the city.

Update on LGEs 2021

1 November 2021 9:48 PM

Mahlatse Mahlase, Group Editor-in-Chief at Eyewitness News and Ray White, Managing Editor at EWN, gave us the latest updates on our LGEs 2021 elections.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Neo Cholo

29 October 2021 11:42 PM

 For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Neo Cholo, 16 year old  teenepreneur, Chairperson & Founder of Teens With Vision, and award winning author of The Journey book and My Scars Are My Story, both books highlighting issues as based on his upbringing in Mamelodi around toxic families, toxic masculinity, crime being villian to boy child's dreams and drawing meaning from every relationship or life experience. 

Profile Interview with Lebogang Lance Nawa, the editor of the book 'Culture and the Liberation Struggle in South Africa'
29 October 2021 10:20 PM

29 October 2021 10:20 PM

Profile Interview with Lebogang Lance Nawa, the editor of an anthology of personal memoirs, biographies, articles, tributes, interviews, and photo-essays by cultural practitioners who dared to work in the liberation struggle against Colonialism and Apartheid.

Crime Time: Jesus Killer: The Jimmy Maketta Story

28 October 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Crime Time, we are joined by Freelance Writer,  Scriptwriter, Former Creative Director, Former Storyliner and Script Co-ordinator and Author of 3 books; Vernon William Baumann, to talk about one his books where a man terrorised a small farming community in Cape Town for months in 2005 killing the husband and raping the wives; the Jesus Killer: The Jimmy Maketta Story.

 

Change your mindset feature - "2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think. Which group do you fall under"?
27 October 2021 11:15 PM

27 October 2021 11:15 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think.  Which group do you fall under"?

Weird & Wonderful Feature: "Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa"
27 October 2021 10:14 PM

27 October 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at "Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa" as written about in her thesis: Dr Penelope Bernard, Senior Lecturer at University of Mpumalanga , which explores Mermaids or the "River People" and snake and mermaid-like divinities which incorporates both Zulu and Xhosa African Shamanism.

Financial Matters: The right and wrong mindset regarding money
27 October 2021 9:18 PM

27 October 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Marcel Wasserman, independent financial planner, talking about the right and wrong mindset regarding money.

webste:www.marcelwasserman.co.za/   

EWN Highlights

Freedom Front Plus surprised to win two wards off DA
2 November 2021 10:32 AM

With grid under pressure, Eskom warns of power cuts at short notice
2 November 2021 10:17 AM

Mabuyane denies Zille claim that ANC propping up smaller EC parties
2 November 2021 9:57 AM

