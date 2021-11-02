Elections Observation

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Neo Cholo, 16 year old teenepreneur, Chairperson & Founder of Teens With Vision, and award winning author of The Journey book and My Scars Are My Story, both books highlighting issues as based on his upbringing in Mamelodi around toxic families, toxic masculinity, crime being villian to boy child’s dreams and drawing meaning from every relationship or life experience.

