Township entrepreneurs on their own ‘Steve Jobs’ journey

Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.
Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Department of Politics, University of Johannesburg joins us to talk about his observation of the elections, the outcome and how votes work and coalitions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janet Love, Vice Chairperson at the Independent Electoral Commission joins us for a follow up on the 2021 electoral and voting process, issues, and poll updates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s discussion we look at South African Citizen Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) which shows that Citizen Satisfaction and trust in local municipalities to deliver basic services has dropped to its lowest ebb and we’re joined by Natasha Doren, Senior Consultant at Consulta (Pty) Ltd.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr John Ntshaupe Molepo, a senior lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga, wrote an interesting opinion piece on IO titled “Coalitions on the cards for Tshwane, Joburg after local government elections” and he joins to have a discussion on it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Musawenkosi Cabe, Journalist at NewsFrame and Siyabonga Mahlangu, General Secretary for Inner City Federal joins us to talk about the Constitutional Court putting a stop to searches to drive out migrants from buildings in the city.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatse Mahlase, Group Editor-in-Chief at Eyewitness News and Ray White, Managing Editor at EWN, gave us the latest updates on our LGEs 2021 elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Justus Apffelstaedt, renowned specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue surgical oncology with October highlighting Breast Cancer Month, looking at Breast Cancer Stages, Breast Cancer and the elderly, Breast Cancer and Young, and using genetic testing to create custom breast cancer treatments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Neo Cholo, 16 year old teenepreneur, Chairperson & Founder of Teens With Vision, and award winning author of The Journey book and My Scars Are My Story, both books highlighting issues as based on his upbringing in Mamelodi around toxic families, toxic masculinity, crime being villian to boy child’s dreams and drawing meaning from every relationship or life experience.LISTEN TO PODCAST