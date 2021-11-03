Financial Matters: Importance of Networking

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Latest Local
How parents can help students remain focused during exams The Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel says parents should look out for anxiety and depression in thei... 6 November 2021 11:06 AM
It costs R10-million per hour to run all open cycle gas turbines at once - Eskom Power utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom is within budget at the moment of the diesel bill at about R4-billion... 6 November 2021 10:59 AM
Convicted serial killer Nomia Ndlovu showed no remorse, says judge The judge in the case of convicted murderer Nomia Ndlovu says she failed to show any remorse towards the families of her victims. 6 November 2021 8:59 AM
If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voti... 5 November 2021 5:47 PM
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections' Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the trainin... 5 November 2021 1:23 PM
'The real test for the DA is in the next five years' Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about ActionSA and Da's performance. 5 November 2021 12:05 PM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
I wanna take my music beyond borders and see what's out there - Samantha Mogwe The Botswana musician told Azania Mosaka that sometimes artists get very comfortable in their bubble of creating amazing music but... 6 November 2021 10:24 AM
[WATCH] Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] South African girls put spin on Power Puff Girls theme song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:35 AM
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Financial Matters: Importance of Networking

Financial Matters: Importance of Networking

3 November 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, about networking and how it’s an incredibly impactful skill for building a business and your wealth but so many people struggle to do it properly.


South Africans Doing Great Things - Malefa Phoofolo

5 November 2021 11:26 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Malefa Phoofolo, winner of  the De Beers Diamond Jewellery Design Competition called The Shining Light Awards, which afforded her a scholarship to study for a Master's degree in Milan.

Profile Interview with Jonny Steinberg

5 November 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Jonny Steinberg, columnist, and teacher of African studies at Oxford University, as well as award winning author of several books about everyday life in the wake of South Africa's transition to democracy. With the 2021 'free and fair elections' results having just come in, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.

Kwantu Feature: Trilingual Dictionary of Kaaps.

4 November 2021 11:15 PM

On the Kwantu feature we talk to Quintin “Jitsvinger” Goliath, artist, poet and storyteller, about Afrikaans as spoken in the Cape by the colored community there is an indigenous language. Words like jits (cool), dala (do it), ghuftie (huge) and poenas (cute) captured the language distinctive of the working class on the Cape Flats. In 2021 words expressed by this popular hip-hop artist and poet are among those being collated for the first Trilingual Dictionary of Kaaps.

COP26 - what you need to know

4 November 2021 10:14 PM

Garyn Rapson, Partner at Webber Wentzel joins us to talk about what the COP26 conference is all about and what it means for South Africa and Africa and, specifically on businesses operating in Africa and maybe reaction to Barbados PM Mia Mottley had to say. 

Change your mindset feature - "What are the 5 things all top performers globally focus on?

3 November 2021 11:11 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "What are the 5 things all top performers globally focus on?  Where are you at in these areas, and what can you do to start increasing these five areas in your life".

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Black Lion: Alive In The Wilderness

3 November 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we are joined by Sicelo Cabangani Mbatha, wilderness name: "Black Lion", Wilderness guide and facilitator of spiritual experiences of the wilderness and Bridget Pitt,  Environmentalist and co-author on their latest book, 'Black Lion: Alive in the Wilderness": Part memoir, part guide to understanding the importance of wilderness to humanity’s health and spiritual well-being. Drawing from his Zulu culture and his own yearning to better understand humanity’s relationship with itself and with nature, Sicelo has forged a new path, disrupting the conventional approach to nature with the reminder of how much we need the wilderness for our emotional and spiritual survival.

Township entrepreneurs on their own ‘Steve Jobs’ journey

2 November 2021 11:16 PM

Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Elections Observation

2 November 2021 10:10 PM

Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Department of Politics,  University of Johannesburg joins us to talk about his observation of the elections,  the outcome and how votes work and coalitions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It costs R10-million per hour to run all open cycle gas turbines at once - Eskom

Local

'At least about ten people suffer from stroke every hour in SA'

Local

There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'

Politics

Free State Education Department 'horrified' at school stabbings, deaths

6 November 2021 2:44 PM

Four people dead in Limpopo head-on crash

6 November 2021 1:27 PM

Several wounded in knife attack on German train

6 November 2021 1:19 PM

