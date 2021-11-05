Profile Interview with Jonny Steinberg

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Jonny Steinberg, columnist, and teacher of African studies at Oxford University, as well as award winning author of several books about everyday life in the wake of South Africa's transition to democracy. With the 2021 'free and fair elections' results having just come in, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.
For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Malefa Phoofolo, winner of the De Beers Diamond Jewellery Design Competition called The Shining Light Awards, which afforded her a scholarship to study for a Master's degree in Milan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Kwantu feature we talk to Quintin “Jitsvinger” Goliath, artist, poet and storyteller, about Afrikaans as spoken in the Cape by the colored community there is an indigenous language. Words like jits (cool), dala (do it), ghuftie (huge) and poenas (cute) captured the language distinctive of the working class on the Cape Flats. In 2021 words expressed by this popular hip-hop artist and poet are among those being collated for the first Trilingual Dictionary of Kaaps.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Garyn Rapson, Partner at Webber Wentzel joins us to talk about what the COP26 conference is all about and what it means for South Africa and Africa and, specifically on businesses operating in Africa and maybe reaction to Barbados PM Mia Mottley had to say.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "What are the 5 things all top performers globally focus on? Where are you at in these areas, and what can you do to start increasing these five areas in your life".LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we are joined by Sicelo Cabangani Mbatha, wilderness name: "Black Lion", Wilderness guide and facilitator of spiritual experiences of the wilderness and Bridget Pitt, Environmentalist and co-author on their latest book, 'Black Lion: Alive in the Wilderness": Part memoir, part guide to understanding the importance of wilderness to humanity’s health and spiritual well-being. Drawing from his Zulu culture and his own yearning to better understand humanity’s relationship with itself and with nature, Sicelo has forged a new path, disrupting the conventional approach to nature with the reminder of how much we need the wilderness for our emotional and spiritual survival.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk to Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, about networking and how it’s an incredibly impactful skill for building a business and your wealth but so many people struggle to do it properly.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Department of Politics, University of Johannesburg joins us to talk about his observation of the elections, the outcome and how votes work and coalitions.LISTEN TO PODCAST