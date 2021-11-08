Dr. Sethulago Matebesi, an Associate Professor and Head of Sociology at the University of the Free State, joins to talk about his latest article published on IOL titled “This is a new progressive era for municipalities”.
How do you go about choosing a Property Managing Agent for your residential or commercial property in South Africa? This is a very important question to ask, and the answer is a little bit more involved than you might think. Pearl Scheltema, CEO of Fitzanne Estates, joins us to discuss this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Man Torque we go behind the core root of culture, heritage, tradition & black consciousness within the family, joined by Hlumelo Biko, Businessman, investment banker, and author... more notoriously, son of Steve Biko and Mamphela Ramphele , on the book he has just penned, 'Black Consciousness: A Love Story'. In spiritual conversation with his father, Hlumelo re-examines what it takes to live a Black Consciousness life in today’s South Africa, setting out its guiding principles around a positive black identity, black theology and the practice of Ubuntu through community-based programmes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Legal Corner we are joined by Annelize Oosthuizen, Senior Lecturer and Head of Taxation in the School of Accountancy, University of the Free State to answer all your questions on deductions that employees are allowed to claim from home office expenses as a result of working from home. Sars warned taxpayers and actually discouraged them from claiming. But some can really claim - just a lot of requirements that needs to be met which a lot might not meet but Annelize will go through it then tonight.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof David Segal, Paediatric Endocrinologist and Chief Medical Officer at the Centre for Diabetes & Endocrinology, for World Diabetes Day coming up on the 14th November 2021, tonight specifically focusing on dealing with children and diabetes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Malefa Phoofolo, winner of the De Beers Diamond Jewellery Design Competition called The Shining Light Awards, which afforded her a scholarship to study for a Master's degree in Milan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Jonny Steinberg, columnist, and teacher of African studies at Oxford University, as well as award winning author of several books about everyday life in the wake of South Africa's transition to democracy. With the 2021 'free and fair elections' results having just come in, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Kwantu feature we talk to Quintin “Jitsvinger” Goliath, artist, poet and storyteller, about Afrikaans as spoken in the Cape by the colored community there is an indigenous language. Words like jits (cool), dala (do it), ghuftie (huge) and poenas (cute) captured the language distinctive of the working class on the Cape Flats. In 2021 words expressed by this popular hip-hop artist and poet are among those being collated for the first Trilingual Dictionary of Kaaps.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Garyn Rapson, Partner at Webber Wentzel joins us to talk about what the COP26 conference is all about and what it means for South Africa and Africa and, specifically on businesses operating in Africa and maybe reaction to Barbados PM Mia Mottley had to say.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "What are the 5 things all top performers globally focus on? Where are you at in these areas, and what can you do to start increasing these five areas in your life".LISTEN TO PODCAST