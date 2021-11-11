Es'Kia Mphahlele Evocation: 13years post his demise

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Glynne Wolman, Founder of The Angel Network who has just won the Humanitarian Award from the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards 2021– painting a portrait of hope. They stated that the organisation epitomises bringing hope to our country, and that Wolman has prevented starvation of millions of South Africans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

