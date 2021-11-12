South Africans Doing Great Things Glynne Wolman, Founder of The Angel Network

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea - What is the Etiquette when giving a housewarming gift?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
Eskom Group Chief Executive, André de Ruyter cordially briefs media on the current system challenges and announces load shedding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Rand Water announces that watershedding should be finished with its 54-hour upgrade project by midday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
Today at 12:15
11 year old girl kidnapped outside Johannesburg school, Gauteng Education Department aware of incident.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC of Education
Today at 12:23
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Tseliso Thipanyane, Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission.
Today at 12:27
Suicide Bombing- Ugandan capital hit by explosions - three killed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 12:37
Minister Creecy briefs on the outcomes of the international climate change talks COP26.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
HSRC and MRC holds a dialogue on malaria vaccine development.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Today at 12:52
Today at 12:56
Today at 18:16
Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a divident
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at the plans and the potential alternatives to get rail working again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Charlie Wright founder of Clean my bed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Charlie Wright - Founder at Clean My Bed
