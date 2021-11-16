Looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out 'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo. 16 November 2021 8:39 PM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members o... 16 November 2021 1:28 PM
Coalition negotiations: EFF will not support candidates put forward by ANC Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on the coalition briefings held by different political parties. 16 November 2021 12:43 PM
We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter is still under investigation and the agency hasn't written a letter to the president. 16 November 2021 8:20 AM
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments

Looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments

16 November 2021 10:18 PM

We talk to Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist about the looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments. If all municipalities don’t have agreements, what’s next and since we had a low voter turnout, could we see a repeat of that with the re-run of the by-elections?


How to raise successful kids? Now is the time for youth entrepreneurship

16 November 2021 11:58 PM
Legal Matters: AI as Inventor - What legal reasoning applies to the granting of a patent invented by AI?

16 November 2021 9:21 PM

On Legal Matters we talk to Ramon Pereira, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams, who examines what line of reasoning could be ascribed to the granting of a patent with AI as the inventor.

Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?

15 November 2021 11:21 PM

 Prof. Dirk Kotze, Political Analyst from UNISA chat to us about his latest article on IOL titled “Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?”.

DA slams Gauteng sport dept for spending over R100 000 on corporate gifts

15 November 2021 10:13 PM

Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe’s Spokesperson, Nkosana Mtolo, responds to allegations that it spent R105 725 on corporate gifts in the 2020/2021 financial year.

PUBLIC RELEASE OF THE NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL FORENSIC REPORT

15 November 2021 9:43 PM

Advocate Eric Nkosi, Council Member at NAC, joins us to talk about the public release of the national art council Forensic report.

Medical Matters: Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes

15 November 2021 9:35 PM

Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes. Optimise weight management by tailoring your diet to your genes and having a personalised eating plan. For tonight's Medical Matters, we’re joined by Dr Danny Meyersfeld, CEO of DNAlysis Biotechnology, talking about “There is no such thing as ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to weight loss”.

Visit https://dnalysis.co.za to find an accredited practitioner or buy a DNA test online. A practitioner from the DNAlysis accredited network will guide you through the process.

South Africans Doing Great Things Glynne Wolman, Founder of The Angel Network

12 November 2021 10:26 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Glynne Wolman, Founder of The Angel Network who has just won the Humanitarian Award from the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards 2021– painting a portrait of hope. They stated that the organisation epitomises bringing hope to our country, and that Wolman has prevented starvation of millions of South Africans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Es'Kia Mphahlele Evocation: 13years post his demise

11 November 2021 11:13 PM

Dr Tshepo Mvulane Moloi, Outgoing Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Johannesburg Institute of Advanced Study (JIAS) and Fellow Researcher at the Centre of Epistemology and Philosophy of Science at UJ AND Dr. Sam Raditlhalo, Retired Prof in Literature joined Aubrey in talking about the life and times of Prof. Es'Kia Mphahlele.

Mid term Budget Speech Analysis 2021

11 November 2021 10:05 PM

Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School 

Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins

PASOP: Eskom says power system is severely constrained

SA records 273 new COVID infections, 15 more fatalities

17 November 2021 6:33 AM

Biden clarifies remark about 'independent' Taiwan

17 November 2021 6:23 AM

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for COVID pill

17 November 2021 6:19 AM

