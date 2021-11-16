How to raise successful kids? Now is the time for youth entrepreneurship

Streaming issues? Report here
Murder of children increased by 31.7%: 'Include young ones in finding solutions' Spokesperson for Women and Men Against Child Abuse Ngaa Murombedzi says the stats are shocking and heartbreaking. 19 November 2021 4:46 PM
Azania Mosaka: Failure for me is a proud badge of having tried On her last show after 20 years of broadcasting, Azania Mosaka shares her Upside of Failure. 19 November 2021 3:56 PM
Some areas are starting to receive water - Rand Water Spokesperson Justice Mohale says how long it will take to have water fully restored depends on the topography as high-lying areas... 19 November 2021 12:54 PM
We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO André De Ruyter said some lines that fed electricity to the power station's coal conveyer-belt were cut but nothing was stolen. 19 November 2021 12:36 PM
'Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared party funding, please' Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe explains how the party is funded. 19 November 2021 10:43 AM
Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling Sars commissioner says the judgment deals with the taxpayer right to privacy and whether that right is absolute or not. 19 November 2021 7:51 AM
Prasa places CEO Zolani Matthews on precautionary suspension Prasa this related to an alleged security breach and other contractual obligations associated with his employment contract. 19 November 2021 12:29 PM
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz' 'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne. 18 November 2021 8:44 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
Azania Mosaka: Failure for me is a proud badge of having tried On her last show after 20 years of broadcasting, Azania Mosaka shares her Upside of Failure. 19 November 2021 3:56 PM
[WATCH] Funny moment as Siri pops in to answer question during interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Impromptu performance by self taught pianist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2021 8:16 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
How to raise successful kids? Now is the time for youth entrepreneurship

How to raise successful kids? Now is the time for youth entrepreneurship

16 November 2021 11:58 PM

We can rattle off Elon Musk's accomplishments in our sleep. The question is, why go out and look for a job when you can create one for yourself and, hopefully, for a handful of others in the near future, too? Experts are calling on young entrepreneurs to take control and make it happen, stating that now is the time for youth entrepreneurship. Mpho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College, joins to talk about this.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg

19 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg to celebrate Johnny Clegg, internationally renowned South African musician, singer-songwriter, dancer, anthropologist and anti-apartheid activist, with his recently released book: 'Scatterling of Africa - a memoir', as written by Johnny, compiled and published by his family after his death. (16 July 2019). ‘There are moments in life that are pure, and which seem to hang in the air, unhitched from the everyday world as we know it. Suspended for a few seconds, they float in their own space and time with their own hidden prospects. For want of a better term, we call these moments “magical” and when we remember them, they are cloaked in a halo of special meaning. - Johnny Clegg’

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance: Methodology of what students should be taught in high school

18 November 2021 11:11 PM

Ari Katz, CEO of Boston City Campus talking about the methodology of what students should be taught in high school in order to prepare them for the world of work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time - Confession of Hitman

18 November 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Crime Time, we are joined by Maggie Davey, Publishing Director of Jacana Media who worked closely with author, Paul Erasmus, before he passed away, on his book '' Confessions of a Stratcom Hitman', a searing account of his time as a security policeman during apartheid. This book, an attempt at coming to a reckoning with the atrocities he committed and was party to, we unpack the National Party’s determination to destroy Winnie Mandela, to terrorise anti-apartheid activists, to smear and compromise people who did not accept the Volk en Vaderland way - Erasmus lays bare the corruption and power mongering in the South African Police, and the fascist associations that some cops were linked to.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: What it means to be male

18 November 2021 9:16 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about “what it means to be male”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "If you are looking for a job - think about partnering with the company instead of just wanting a job

17 November 2021 11:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, we continue the discussion on "Ask not what your potential employer can do for you - ask what you can do for your potential employer".   Jill Watson, an HR specialist, will share some ideas on how to do this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Exploring the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children

17 November 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Cherokee Billie, world renowned US based Spiritual Advisor and Clairvoyant to explore the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children who according to a pseudoscientific New Age concept, are children who are believed to possess special, unusual, and sometimes supernatural traits or abilities as based on concepts developed in the 1970s by Nancy Ann Tappe, an expert in the study of intuitive readings and human auric fields.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: The Financial planning needed before you go on holiday

17 November 2021 9:20 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Independent Financial Planner, Marcel Wasserman, about the  Financial planning needed before you go on holiday, from roadside assistance,  short term insurance, insuring your life with life cover, will and testaments, etc.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments

16 November 2021 10:18 PM

We talk to Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist about the looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments. If all municipalities don’t have agreements, what’s next and since we had a low voter turnout, could we see a repeat of that with the re-run of the by-elections?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: AI as Inventor - What legal reasoning applies to the granting of a patent invented by AI?

16 November 2021 9:21 PM

On Legal Matters we talk to Ramon Pereira, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams, who examines what line of reasoning could be ascribed to the granting of a patent with AI as the inventor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO

Politics

Azania Mosaka: Failure for me is a proud badge of having tried

Local Entertainment

Murder of children increased by 31.7%: 'Include young ones in finding solutions'

Local

US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths

19 November 2021 8:30 PM

Media investigation accuses DRC’s Joseph Kabila and family of embezzling $138m

19 November 2021 8:08 PM

Estranged husband, boyfriend and third man charged with Vicky Terblanche murder

19 November 2021 7:57 PM

