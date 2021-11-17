Financial Matters: The Financial planning needed before you go on holiday

On financial matters, we talk to Independent Financial Planner, Marcel Wasserman, about the Financial planning needed before you go on holiday, from roadside assistance, short term insurance, insuring your life with life cover, will and testaments, etc.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Cherokee Billie, world renowned US based Spiritual Advisor and Clairvoyant to explore the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children who according to a pseudoscientific New Age concept, are children who are believed to possess special, unusual, and sometimes supernatural traits or abilities as based on concepts developed in the 1970s by Nancy Ann Tappe, an expert in the study of intuitive readings and human auric fields.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We can rattle off Elon Musk's accomplishments in our sleep. The question is, why go out and look for a job when you can create one for yourself and, hopefully, for a handful of others in the near future, too? Experts are calling on young entrepreneurs to take control and make it happen, stating that now is the time for youth entrepreneurship. Mpho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College, joins to talk about this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We talk to Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist about the looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments. If all municipalities don’t have agreements, what’s next and since we had a low voter turnout, could we see a repeat of that with the re-run of the by-elections?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matters we talk to Ramon Pereira, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams, who examines what line of reasoning could be ascribed to the granting of a patent with AI as the inventor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof. Dirk Kotze, Political Analyst from UNISA chat to us about his latest article on IOL titled “Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe’s Spokesperson, Nkosana Mtolo, responds to allegations that it spent R105 725 on corporate gifts in the 2020/2021 financial year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Advocate Eric Nkosi, Council Member at NAC, joins us to talk about the public release of the national art council Forensic report.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes. Optimise weight management by tailoring your diet to your genes and having a personalised eating plan. For tonight's Medical Matters, we’re joined by Dr Danny Meyersfeld, CEO of DNAlysis Biotechnology, talking about “There is no such thing as ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to weight loss”.
Visit https://dnalysis.co.za to find an accredited practitioner or buy a DNA test online. A practitioner from the DNAlysis accredited network will guide you through the process.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Glynne Wolman, Founder of The Angel Network who has just won the Humanitarian Award from the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards 2021– painting a portrait of hope. They stated that the organisation epitomises bringing hope to our country, and that Wolman has prevented starvation of millions of South Africans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST