Change your mindset feature - "If you are looking for a job - think about partnering with the company instead of just wanting a job

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Inaugural meeting of CPT Council - Swearing in of mayor
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Eskom announces Load shedding will lift at 21:00, with Stage 1 expected for Friday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Rand Water has completed its 54-hour maintenance project.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
Today at 12:23
SAUS threatens NSFAS re students needing to pass 75% of their modules to qualify for funding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa, SAUS spokesperson
Today at 12:37
NEWS24 EXCLUSIVE | Proof of Life: Inside the Moti family's R50m ransom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Du Toit, Journalist with News 24
Today at 12:41
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:45
Interest rate announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 12:52
Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 12:56
Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 18:09
The MPC'S SARB decisions on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist
Today at 18:12
Investec's financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Life Healthcare Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : innovation strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, media personality Kuli Roberts talks about her childhood, career and polit... 18 November 2021 11:29 AM
'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases' Institute for Security Studies Crime and Justice Information Hub Justice manager Lizette Lancaster reflects on kidnappings in SA. 18 November 2021 7:46 AM
1,300 people arrested for cable theft, but our capacity is limited - Transnet Bongani Bingwa chats to Transnet General manager security and forensics Marius Bennett to weigh in on cable theft at the company. 18 November 2021 7:17 AM
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Tencent invests R750 million in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays. 18 November 2021 10:28 AM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 10:00 AM
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2021 8:13 AM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 10:00 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 10:00 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset feature - "If you are looking for a job - think about partnering with the company instead of just wanting a job

Change your mindset feature - "If you are looking for a job - think about partnering with the company instead of just wanting a job

17 November 2021 11:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, we continue the discussion on "Ask not what your potential employer can do for you - ask what you can do for your potential employer".   Jill Watson, an HR specialist, will share some ideas on how to do this.


Weird & Wonderful Feature: Exploring the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children

17 November 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Cherokee Billie, world renowned US based Spiritual Advisor and Clairvoyant to explore the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children who according to a pseudoscientific New Age concept, are children who are believed to possess special, unusual, and sometimes supernatural traits or abilities as based on concepts developed in the 1970s by Nancy Ann Tappe, an expert in the study of intuitive readings and human auric fields.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: The Financial planning needed before you go on holiday

17 November 2021 9:20 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Independent Financial Planner, Marcel Wasserman, about the  Financial planning needed before you go on holiday, from roadside assistance,  short term insurance, insuring your life with life cover, will and testaments, etc.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to raise successful kids? Now is the time for youth entrepreneurship

16 November 2021 11:58 PM

We can rattle off Elon Musk's accomplishments in our sleep. The question is, why go out and look for a job when you can create one for yourself and, hopefully, for a handful of others in the near future, too? Experts are calling on young entrepreneurs to take control and make it happen, stating that now is the time for youth entrepreneurship. Mpho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College, joins to talk about this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments

16 November 2021 10:18 PM

We talk to Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist about the looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments. If all municipalities don’t have agreements, what’s next and since we had a low voter turnout, could we see a repeat of that with the re-run of the by-elections?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: AI as Inventor - What legal reasoning applies to the granting of a patent invented by AI?

16 November 2021 9:21 PM

On Legal Matters we talk to Ramon Pereira, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams, who examines what line of reasoning could be ascribed to the granting of a patent with AI as the inventor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?

15 November 2021 11:21 PM

 Prof. Dirk Kotze, Political Analyst from UNISA chat to us about his latest article on IOL titled “Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA slams Gauteng sport dept for spending over R100 000 on corporate gifts

15 November 2021 10:13 PM

Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe’s Spokesperson, Nkosana Mtolo, responds to allegations that it spent R105 725 on corporate gifts in the 2020/2021 financial year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PUBLIC RELEASE OF THE NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL FORENSIC REPORT

15 November 2021 9:43 PM

Advocate Eric Nkosi, Council Member at NAC, joins us to talk about the public release of the national art council Forensic report.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes

15 November 2021 9:35 PM

Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes. Optimise weight management by tailoring your diet to your genes and having a personalised eating plan. For tonight's Medical Matters, we’re joined by Dr Danny Meyersfeld, CEO of DNAlysis Biotechnology, talking about “There is no such thing as ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to weight loss”.

Visit https://dnalysis.co.za to find an accredited practitioner or buy a DNA test online. A practitioner from the DNAlysis accredited network will guide you through the process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job

Local

1,300 people arrested for cable theft, but our capacity is limited - Transnet

Local

'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases'

Local

No power cuts for Thursday night, stage 1 blackouts for Friday - De Ruyter

18 November 2021 9:40 AM

Wife killer Jason Rohde awaits fate on bail extension

18 November 2021 8:47 AM

Gauteng Health Dept official blames former MEC Qedani for Life Esidimeni tragedy

18 November 2021 8:42 AM

