Crime Time - Confession of Hitman

The Aubrey Masango Show

Latest Local
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz' 'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne. 18 November 2021 8:44 PM
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Tencent invests heavily in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays. 18 November 2021 10:28 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2021 8:13 AM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Bayede!'s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn't have to be this hard The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
Podcasts
The Aubrey Masango Show
Crime Time - Confession of Hitman

Crime Time - Confession of Hitman

18 November 2021 10:11 PM

In Conversation with Dr Eve: What it means to be male

18 November 2021 9:16 PM


In Conversation with Dr Eve: What it means to be male

18 November 2021 9:16 PM

18 November 2021 9:16 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about “what it means to be male”.

Change your mindset feature - "If you are looking for a job - think about partnering with the company instead of just wanting a job

17 November 2021 11:13 PM

17 November 2021 11:13 PM

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Exploring the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children

17 November 2021 10:18 PM

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Exploring the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children

17 November 2021 10:18 PM

17 November 2021 10:18 PM

Financial Matters: The Financial planning needed before you go on holiday

17 November 2021 9:20 PM

Financial Matters: The Financial planning needed before you go on holiday

17 November 2021 9:20 PM

17 November 2021 9:20 PM

How to raise successful kids? Now is the time for youth entrepreneurship

16 November 2021 11:58 PM

How to raise successful kids? Now is the time for youth entrepreneurship

16 November 2021 11:58 PM

16 November 2021 11:58 PM

Looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments

16 November 2021 10:18 PM

Looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments

16 November 2021 10:18 PM

16 November 2021 10:18 PM

Legal Matters: AI as Inventor - What legal reasoning applies to the granting of a patent invented by AI?

16 November 2021 9:21 PM

Legal Matters: AI as Inventor - What legal reasoning applies to the granting of a patent invented by AI?

16 November 2021 9:21 PM

16 November 2021 9:21 PM

Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?

15 November 2021 11:21 PM

Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?

15 November 2021 11:21 PM

15 November 2021 11:21 PM

 DA slams Gauteng sport dept for spending over R100 000 on corporate gifts

15 November 2021 10:13 PM

DA slams Gauteng sport dept for spending over R100 000 on corporate gifts

15 November 2021 10:13 PM

15 November 2021 10:13 PM

Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station

Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station

Local

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

Business Local

Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job

Local

Killing of protesters in Sudan 'utterly shameful': UN rights chief

18 November 2021 8:13 PM

18 November 2021 8:13 PM

Mayor Hill-Lewis announces R600m budget for CT to improve service delivery

18 November 2021 7:21 PM

18 November 2021 7:21 PM

Witness at July unrest inquiry: There were 'young dead bodies on the road'

18 November 2021 6:59 PM

Witness at

