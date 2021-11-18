Africa at a Glance: Methodology of what students should be taught in high school

For tonight's Crime Time, we are joined by Maggie Davey, Publishing Director of Jacana Media who worked closely with author, Paul Erasmus, before he passed away, on his book '' Confessions of a Stratcom Hitman', a searing account of his time as a security policeman during apartheid. This book, an attempt at coming to a reckoning with the atrocities he committed and was party to, we unpack the National Party’s determination to destroy Winnie Mandela, to terrorise anti-apartheid activists, to smear and compromise people who did not accept the Volk en Vaderland way - Erasmus lays bare the corruption and power mongering in the South African Police, and the fascist associations that some cops were linked to.

arrow_forward