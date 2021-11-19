Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
EWN: ANC’s Eugene Johnson elected Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:20
POPCRU on the attack on Malamulele Police Station
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 15:24
Why are police stations soft targets for gangs?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg JHB INAUGURAL COUNCIL SITTINGS
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lael Bethlehem, CEO of Johannesburg Development Agency.
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Covid 19 numbers on the rise
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Bruce Mellado - member at Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee
Today at 16:50
Four scenarios and the funeral(s): Ethiopian powder keg is ready to explode in tragic ways
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:10
SIU
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Andy Mothibi- Special Investigating Unit head
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:42
Omnia doubles profit amid strong mining and farming activity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Seelan Gobalsamy - CEO at Omnia
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Netcare Group resumes dividend payout after a bump in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't by Alberto Alesina, Carlo Favero
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:33
[Pre-Record ] Other People’s Money - Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Indra Nooyi - former Chair & CEO at Pepsi Co.
Sbu Ngalwa joins Eyewitness News as editor-in-chief Current editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase will be leaving to pursue a role outside of the news media space. 22 November 2021 12:16 PM
ANC's Eugene Johnson elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro The council met on Monday following last week’s postponement of the swearing-in ceremony. 22 November 2021 11:58 AM
Herman Mashaba did not run Joburg well - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says they will not support Herman Mashaba to be mayor of the City of J... 22 November 2021 11:00 AM
Coalitions: ANC licking its lips as opposition parties fail to reach consensus Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on potential coalitions in hung councils around the country. 22 November 2021 7:18 AM
Smaller parties slam DA over 'arrogant' coalition decisions The cracks are beginning to show in the lead up to the Johannesburg metro council after the DA announced that it would not support... 21 November 2021 7:19 AM
We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO André De Ruyter said some lines that fed electricity to the power station's coal conveyer-belt were cut but nothing was stolen. 19 November 2021 12:36 PM
Mandisa Nkwenkwezi: I have always been fascinated by hats Founder and creative at Nzwakazi Millinery, Mandisa Nkwenkwezi says she added beadwork and a touch of Africa to her hats. 20 November 2021 10:59 AM
Prasa places CEO Zolani Matthews on precautionary suspension Prasa this related to an alleged security breach and other contractual obligations associated with his employment contract. 19 November 2021 12:29 PM
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Dudu Busani-Dube shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 22 November 2021 12:25 PM
I feel honoured that SA has fallen in love with me - Idols SA winner Berry The 31-year-old from Cape Town became an instant millionaire and scored a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records. 22 November 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Adele breaking down after being reunited with teacher goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 November 2021 8:29 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg

Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg

19 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by brothers Jesse and Jaron Clegg to celebrate Johnny Clegg, internationally renowned South African musician, singer-songwriter, dancer, anthropologist and anti-apartheid activist, with his recently released book: 'Scatterling of Africa - a memoir', as written by Johnny, compiled and published by his family after his death. (16 July 2019). ‘There are moments in life that are pure, and which seem to hang in the air, unhitched from the everyday world as we know it. Suspended for a few seconds, they float in their own space and time with their own hidden prospects. For want of a better term, we call these moments “magical” and when we remember them, they are cloaked in a halo of special meaning. - Johnny Clegg’

 


Africa at a Glance: Methodology of what students should be taught in high school

18 November 2021 11:11 PM

Ari Katz, CEO of Boston City Campus talking about the methodology of what students should be taught in high school in order to prepare them for the world of work.

Crime Time - Confession of Hitman

18 November 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Crime Time, we are joined by Maggie Davey, Publishing Director of Jacana Media who worked closely with author, Paul Erasmus, before he passed away, on his book '' Confessions of a Stratcom Hitman', a searing account of his time as a security policeman during apartheid. This book, an attempt at coming to a reckoning with the atrocities he committed and was party to, we unpack the National Party’s determination to destroy Winnie Mandela, to terrorise anti-apartheid activists, to smear and compromise people who did not accept the Volk en Vaderland way - Erasmus lays bare the corruption and power mongering in the South African Police, and the fascist associations that some cops were linked to.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: What it means to be male

18 November 2021 9:16 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about “what it means to be male”.

Change your mindset feature - "If you are looking for a job - think about partnering with the company instead of just wanting a job

17 November 2021 11:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, we continue the discussion on "Ask not what your potential employer can do for you - ask what you can do for your potential employer".   Jill Watson, an HR specialist, will share some ideas on how to do this.

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Exploring the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children

17 November 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Cherokee Billie, world renowned US based Spiritual Advisor and Clairvoyant to explore the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children who according to a pseudoscientific New Age concept, are children who are believed to possess special, unusual, and sometimes supernatural traits or abilities as based on concepts developed in the 1970s by Nancy Ann Tappe, an expert in the study of intuitive readings and human auric fields.

Financial Matters: The Financial planning needed before you go on holiday

17 November 2021 9:20 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Independent Financial Planner, Marcel Wasserman, about the  Financial planning needed before you go on holiday, from roadside assistance,  short term insurance, insuring your life with life cover, will and testaments, etc.

How to raise successful kids? Now is the time for youth entrepreneurship

16 November 2021 11:58 PM

We can rattle off Elon Musk's accomplishments in our sleep. The question is, why go out and look for a job when you can create one for yourself and, hopefully, for a handful of others in the near future, too? Experts are calling on young entrepreneurs to take control and make it happen, stating that now is the time for youth entrepreneurship. Mpho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College, joins to talk about this.

Looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments

16 November 2021 10:18 PM

We talk to Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist about the looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments. If all municipalities don’t have agreements, what’s next and since we had a low voter turnout, could we see a repeat of that with the re-run of the by-elections?

Legal Matters: AI as Inventor - What legal reasoning applies to the granting of a patent invented by AI?

16 November 2021 9:21 PM

On Legal Matters we talk to Ramon Pereira, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams, who examines what line of reasoning could be ascribed to the granting of a patent with AI as the inventor.

Popcru 'enraged' by continuous attacks on police stations

22 November 2021 2:25 PM

Sudan still 'at mercy of military' after PM returns: experts

22 November 2021 1:49 PM

The true cost of Black Friday: Things to consider before you splurge

22 November 2021 12:29 PM

