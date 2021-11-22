Political parties hitting a deadlock over coalition agreements and what this means

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Reflections of 15 years since first gay marriage in SA Scope executive director Anzio Jacobs says 1 December 2006 was a momentous day. 1 December 2021 5:56 PM
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average. 30 November 2021 1:00 PM
'It's an easy decision, we don't know why Gov is taking long to scrap e-tolls' Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage reflects on why the system needs to be removed. 30 November 2021 8:02 AM
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines. 29 November 2021 12:59 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Don't think obstacle, think entrepreneurial with Bidvest Bank Bidvest Bank is an entrepreneurial bank that aims to change the way people and businesses view financial solutions. 1 December 2021 2:20 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave". 29 November 2021 8:10 PM
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season! 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0 It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways. 27 November 2021 8:20 PM
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Rami Chuene's thread on a woman mistreating her domestic worker goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2021 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Natasha Thahane explaining how she received funding goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2021 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Harrowing moment as elephant attacking safari car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 November 2021 8:27 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Political parties hitting a deadlock over coalition agreements and what this means

Political parties hitting a deadlock over coalition agreements and what this means

22 November 2021 9:43 PM


Change your mindset feature - What is that one thing that is going to determine the success you will experience in 2022 in your business, your finances, your health, your life?

1 December 2021 11:10 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "What is that one thing that is going to determine the success you will experience in 2022 in your business, your finances, your health, your life? It’s the same thing that has determined your current state of business, wealth, health, relationships and life. 

 

Weird & Wonderful Feature: How ancient pollen can predict our future climate and what we need to do to conserve SA's rich biome

1 December 2021 10:12 PM

Ancient pollen grains found in sediment cores dating back thousands of years are helping scientists to shed light on South Africa’s past and future climates. For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by Dr Lynne Quick, a palynologist, who is currently working on the development of new paleoenvironmental records in Southern Africa and Prof Jonny Peter, Head of Allergology and Clinical Immunology at the UCT Lung Institute explains how the study of both ancient and present-day pollen can help to inform future climate models and conservation efforts to protect SA’s unique biomes.

Financial Matters: Severe Illness Insurance

1 December 2021 9:23 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Strategic Marketing Manager at Old Mutual, Karabo Ramookho, about why you need illness insurance over and above your medical aid and gap cover and that it needs to form part of your overall financial plan to protect your income.

Love Connections: Parents experiences of trying to get access to their kids

30 November 2021 11:51 PM

Listeners share their experiences with Aubrey on the difficulties they endure when trying to get access to see or spend time with their kids.

Why you’re having a hard time with your Millennial employees

30 November 2021 11:14 PM

More than two-thirds of young people in South Africa cannot find work, yet businesses regularly report that they can’t find the “right” person for the job. When they do hire a first-time jobseeker, these youngsters often behave in a way that makes you certain that they’re from another planet. From inappropriate dress and poor self-discipline to being on their phones and a disregard for company policies and authority – when they have this golden opportunity, why does it so often come with attitude and a lack-lustre work ethic? Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales at EduPower Skills Academy joins to discuss why employers are having a hard time with their Millennial employees.

Legal Matters: Children of absent parents, what are their rights?

30 November 2021 9:14 PM

On Legal Matter, we talk about rights of children with absent parents andceha their rights are with Innovation Legal’s expert, Advocate Shawn Meyer, who will discuss who is able to intervene on behalf of a minor child, what court proceedings need to be put in motion, and why it is important to consider asking for sole guardianship when getting divorced from an absent parent.

Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?

29 November 2021 11:12 PM

Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, joins us to talk latest article on Newa24 titled "Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?

16 Days of Activism - It’s time to call it what it is, so we can take action

29 November 2021 10:09 PM

Cristianne Wendler, Head of Programs at Shout-It-Now joins us to highlight the 16 Days of Activism on highlighting Gender-Based Violence.

Cabinet announces Zimbabwe Exemption Permits will not be extended beyond 31 December

29 November 2021 9:49 PM

Adv Simba Chitando, joins us to discuss the issue of Zimbabwe Permits not being renewed end of December 2021.

Medical Matters: unpacking the new Omicron variant

29 November 2021 9:29 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Anton Meyberg, Specialist Physician and Pulmonologist who has been on the frontline treating hundreds of COVID positive patients in ICU and the wards over the last 2 years and does a weekly Synthesis Sunday Covid Edition Podcast. Dr Meyberg will not only be unpacking the new Omicron variant but specifically talking to those who suffer with chronic illnesses and low immune systems, not just limited to lung issues, to better learn how to deal with managing as well as treating their illness, hand in hand with questions or concerns around immunocompromised Covid vaccinations as addressed last week in a statement by Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director-General: Health Department. 

Increased number of kids under five admitted in COVID-19 ICU at Bara Hospital

Local

Former Gauteng Health chief on PPE scandal: 'CFO said MEC wants his own people'

Local

'COVID-19 has brought significant challenges in fight against HIV/Aids'

Local

Parly ‘comfortable’ with DBE’s preparedness for 2022 academic year

1 December 2021 8:33 PM

WHO warns of 'toxic mix' of low vaccine coverage and testing

1 December 2021 8:23 PM

‘Nothing short of abusive,’ says Shell on court bid to stop its seismic testing

1 December 2021 7:38 PM

