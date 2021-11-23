Legal Matters: The new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Latest Local
Majority of people that have glaucoma do not know that they have it - Doctor Proactive Health Solution CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says the common type that we have here in South Africa is what is called open-angle... 12 March 2022 2:09 PM
'Over 3.5 million litres of diesel siphoned from Transnet Pipelines from 2021' Transnet Pipelines spokesperson Saret Knoetze says only two people have been prosecuted to date from 155 arrests. 12 March 2022 9:53 AM
'When buying a car at a salvage yard go with someone who know the vehicle' SAIA Insurance Risks Manager Zakes Sondiyazi says when buying a car at a salvage yard, your flags must be up, you are not buying a... 12 March 2022 9:18 AM
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections' SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national electi... 11 March 2022 7:38 AM
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions' News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money Show 10 March 2022 7:23 PM
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Industry body wants clarity on methodology amid soaring petrol prices The Motor Industry Staff Association has asked to be included in government's review of the pricing methodology for petrol. 12 March 2022 9:17 AM
Transnet urges motorists not to buy fuel from illegal traders There's been a rise in fuel theft along Transnet's pipelines and it is threatening the safety of people and the environment while... 11 March 2022 12:46 PM
City Power says power cuts putting a strain on its resources City Power said that it was battling to deal with outages linked to vandalism of its infrastructure as well as the strain that the... 11 March 2022 9:54 AM
WATCH: 79-years-old lady buying the latest Golf GTI goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2022 8:58 AM
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy' Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual element... 4 March 2022 12:07 PM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2022 9:15 AM
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak' Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith. 8 March 2022 4:50 PM
How a heartbreak drove Rehsa to express his feelings in a song The R&B artist told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that he recorded the song 'Gone' after he experienced a heartbreak a while... 11 March 2022 3:04 PM
WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2022 8:52 AM
WATCH: Car guard looking away as car is being broken into goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2022 8:52 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 8 March 2022 8:52 PM
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Legal Matters: The new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about

Legal Matters: The new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about

23 November 2021 9:12 PM

South Africa’s courts recently dealt with the case of an employee who did not follow Covid-19 regulations at work and was subsequently dismissed. On Legal Matters, we talk to Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Advisory Services and Employment & Labour Law Expert, about the new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Kai Goodall

11 March 2022 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature we are joined by Kai Goodall, currently a master’s student in Electrical Engineering at the University of Cape Town (UCT), who  designed ‘Pedal n Spin’ design which is a foot-cranked washing machine that rotates easily using a combination of the principle of a treadle system and pedal system.

The Pedal n Spin Washing Machine by Kai Goodall: https://youtu.be/CDs-bmi95W4 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interviews with South Africa's Best Jazz Vocalist, Judith Sephuma

11 March 2022 10:09 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by South African multi award winning artist of international standard whose been dubbed the queen of Afro Jazz and she’s an acclaimed prolific and versatile singer with multiple platinum status selling albums, Judith Sephuma.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: The Good Nigerian

10 March 2022 10:33 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined David Dison, Media Lawyer and Founder of the Weekly Mail, talking about his latest book called “The Good Nigerian”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: "Identifying Early Warning Signs of ADHD in Kids".

10 March 2022 9:14 PM

On Psychological Matters, we talk to Dr Terri Henderson,  a child psychiatrist, talking about "Identifying Early Warning Signs of ADHD in Kids".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "What exactly is GRIT 2.0, why is it needed today more than ever, and what are the first steps towards living it"

9 March 2022 11:14 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: 3-part documentary about Kanye West on Netflix

9 March 2022 9:24 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Pink Tax debate: Are women earning less and paying more?

8 March 2022 10:52 PM

Varsha Singh, she's the Senior Advisor, to the Executive Secretary, at the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), talking about how men and women are taxed differently and how the importance of having a discussion on the effects of tax policy in gender.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Joburg to fire over 100 employees who were permanently employed ’unlawfully’

8 March 2022 9:48 PM

More than 100 employees of the City of Johannesburg are facing the chop after new council bosses said their contracts were unlawfully changed to permanent positions. To give more clarity on the saga that's about to unfold were joined by the MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, Cllr Leah Knott.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Termination of a permanent contract

8 March 2022 9:16 PM

On Legal Matters, we look at the grounds in which termination of a permanent contract can be deemed legal, fair and ethical and we’re joined by Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Advisory Services and Employment & Labour Law Expert.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Joburg to fire over 100 employees who were permanently employed ’unlawfully’

7 March 2022 10:01 PM

The Minority Parties (AIC, AHC, Al-Jamah, PAC and UDM) in the City of Johannesburg are greatly troubled by the attempt of the Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse and DA-led government to terminate the employment of the junior staff members working in the City of Johannesburg legitimately.  Cllr Margaret Arnold's from African Independent Congress (AIC) join us to discuss this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Industry body wants clarity on methodology amid soaring petrol prices

Local Business

Majority of people that have glaucoma do not know that they have it - Doctor

Local

'Over 3.5 million litres of diesel siphoned from Transnet Pipelines from 2021'

Local

Ongoing drought leaves EC dams at 15% capacity

12 March 2022 4:41 PM

CAA says Comair knew about safety issues that led to planes being grounded

12 March 2022 4:24 PM

Faf du Plessis replaces Kohli as Bangalore IPL captain

12 March 2022 3:50 PM

