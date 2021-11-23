Legal Matters: The new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about

South Africa’s courts recently dealt with the case of an employee who did not follow Covid-19 regulations at work and was subsequently dismissed. On Legal Matters, we talk to Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Advisory Services and Employment & Labour Law Expert, about the new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about.
For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature we are joined by Kai Goodall, currently a master’s student in Electrical Engineering at the University of Cape Town (UCT), who designed ‘Pedal n Spin’ design which is a foot-cranked washing machine that rotates easily using a combination of the principle of a treadle system and pedal system.
The Pedal n Spin Washing Machine by Kai Goodall: https://youtu.be/CDs-bmi95W4
For tonight's profile interview we are joined by South African multi award winning artist of international standard whose been dubbed the queen of Afro Jazz and she’s an acclaimed prolific and versatile singer with multiple platinum status selling albums, Judith Sephuma.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined David Dison, Media Lawyer and Founder of the Weekly Mail, talking about his latest book called “The Good Nigerian”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychological Matters, we talk to Dr Terri Henderson, a child psychiatrist, talking about "Identifying Early Warning Signs of ADHD in Kids".LISTEN TO PODCAST
Varsha Singh, she's the Senior Advisor, to the Executive Secretary, at the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), talking about how men and women are taxed differently and how the importance of having a discussion on the effects of tax policy in gender.LISTEN TO PODCAST
More than 100 employees of the City of Johannesburg are facing the chop after new council bosses said their contracts were unlawfully changed to permanent positions. To give more clarity on the saga that's about to unfold were joined by the MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, Cllr Leah Knott.
On Legal Matters, we look at the grounds in which termination of a permanent contract can be deemed legal, fair and ethical and we’re joined by Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Advisory Services and Employment & Labour Law Expert.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Minority Parties (AIC, AHC, Al-Jamah, PAC and UDM) in the City of Johannesburg are greatly troubled by the attempt of the Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse and DA-led government to terminate the employment of the junior staff members working in the City of Johannesburg legitimately. Cllr Margaret Arnold's from African Independent Congress (AIC) join us to discuss this.LISTEN TO PODCAST