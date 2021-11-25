Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN:Black Friday sales kick off the holiday shopping season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 15:16
Massmart workers affiliated with Saccawu march for better salaries and a change in working conditions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cyril Dibakwane, Regional Secretary of Nothern Region of SACCAWU
Today at 15:20
Pay for e-tolls whether they are scrapped or not:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Today at 15:50
UK's travel ban impacts businesses and travellers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 16:10
SAMRC warns of more Covid -19 mRNA in wastewater
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Renée Street, Specialist scientist at the Environment & Health Research Unit of the South African
Today at 16:20
FEDHASA on UK travel ban & impact on SA's hospitality & tourism sectors ahead of festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 16:50
EWN: July Unrest : KZN govt was not warned of July unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:10
DA outline governance plans for the next 5 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 17:20
Possible flooding in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni Emergency services spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Sun International - still upbeat about festive season bookings despite UK red list
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:13
Veldskoen's Giiving Friday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out' Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant. 26 November 2021 1:51 PM
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications. 26 November 2021 1:11 PM
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines' KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant. 26 November 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant Will more businesses and jobs be lost as a result of the newly-detected COVID-19 variant recently found in South Africa? 26 November 2021 11:16 AM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures? A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on ti... 25 November 2021 4:33 PM
'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir Dan Moyane was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot do... 25 November 2021 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

25 November 2021 10:12 PM

After four weeks under house arrest, Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appeared alongside Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief who ousted him from power on 25th October 2021 and signed a 14-point agreement that both men hailed as an important step forward. The prime minister was reinstated on Sunday after he signed a deal with the military intended to end a bloody standoff that led to dozens of protester deaths and threatened to derail Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. Dr Abdul Elgoni, Sudan Solidarity Group Spokesperson joined to discuss the situation in Sudan.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Psychological Matters: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder not just a kid’s problem

25 November 2021 9:22 PM

People with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are often thought of as simply being hyperactive, distracted or generally disorganised. However, there is much more than meets the eye to this attention disorder that is usually associated with children but, interestingly, is also common in adults. In tonight’s Psychological Matter feature, we talk to Dr Laura Comrie, a psychiatrist practicing at Netcare Akeso in Kenilworth, who points out that there are many misconceptions around ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "Just because I am disabled, don't treat me different. I can work just as hard as you, and can add just as much value in the workplace as you"

24 November 2021 11:09 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author, and consultant at changecreator, Cazle Hendriks, CEO of OppieBol, tonight’s topic will be a continuation on the employment seeking feature we have been doing these past 2 weeks.  It will be entitled "Just because I am disabled, don't treat me different.  I can work just as hard as you, and can add just as much value in the workplace as you”. This is in honour of disability month.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Research Study---Ancient human relative, Australopithecus sediba, “walked like a human, but climbed like an ape”

24 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful tonight; An international team of scientists from New York University, the University of Johannesburg (UJ), the University of the Witwatersrand and 14 other institutions revealed the discovery of two-million-year-old fossil vertebrae from an extinct species of ancient human relative, in research published in the open access journal e-Life on 23 November 2021. They discovered that the wew lower back fossils are the “missing link” that settles a decades old debate proving early hominins used their upper limbs to climb like apes, and their lower limbs to walk like humans. Dr Christopher Yelverton, Head of Department (HoD): Chiropractic, UJ and Prof Shahed Nalla, Associate Professor (Human Anatomy) on the Faculty of Health Sciences, UJ joins us to talk about this discovery.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Planning and Setting Financials Goals for life as a couple

24 November 2021 9:11 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, about Planning and Setting Financials Goals for life as a couple.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why SA’s youth need basic workforce skills

23 November 2021 11:10 PM

Dion Reddy, an education expert from Optimi Workplace, says that one area that we as a country can tackle to start solving this problem is that of teaching basic workforce skills. These skills can help unemployed youth get over the line and secure jobs for themselves.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Focusing on the social expectations of masculinity with 16 Days of Activism of no Violence against Women and Children

23 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Nontombi Velelo, PhD candidate and Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State and Leballo Tjemolane, Researcher and Gender Advocate at the Andrew Mellon Foundation and PhD Candidate in the Women’s and Gender Study Department and the University of the Western Cape to unravel the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide, specifically focusing on the social expectations of masculinity with 16 Days of Activism of no Violence against Women and Children coming up this Thursday, 25th of November.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: The new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about

23 November 2021 9:12 PM

South Africa’s courts recently dealt with the case of an employee who did not follow Covid-19 regulations at work and was subsequently dismissed. On Legal Matters, we talk to Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Advisory Services and Employment & Labour Law Expert, about the new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis on the election of Joburg Mayor and events leading to it

22 November 2021 11:15 PM

JJ Onkgopotse Tabane, Political Analyst, joined us to talk about the unfolding events that happened as speakers and mayors were being elected in different metros including City of Johannesburg electing Dr Mpho Phalatse as its new mayor. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Elections 2021: The need for a Constitutional review in the aftermath of the elections

22 November 2021 10:08 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'

Local

'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant

Business

'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'

Local

While 'closely monitoring' new COVID variant, WHO cautions against travel curbs

26 November 2021 3:06 PM

Mbalula: Economic regulation of Transport Bill will transform the industry

26 November 2021 2:56 PM

Pandor hopes to meet with British counterpart to discuss travel restriction

26 November 2021 2:17 PM

