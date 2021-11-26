South Africans Doing Great Things - Mhlengi Ngcobo, a farmer and social entrepreneur

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
EWN: Urgent interdict to block shell's wild coast seismic survey
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:16
SAMRC’S Covid -19 sewage analysis data for the past week released today
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Angela Mathee heads the Medical Research Council's Environment & Health Research Unit
Today at 15:20
AFASA: New fuel price hike ‘a disaster for farmers’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nakana Masoka Secretary, of the African Farmers Association of South Africa
Today at 15:50
World Aids Day : The fight against Covid undermined our efforts to deal with HIV-Aids?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nicky Naidoo, program head at the Wits RHI
Today at 16:20
2006 was the first gay marriage in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anzio Jacobs, Executive Director at Scope
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Ways to spend your year end bonus…if you are lucky enough to get one!!!
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:10
Civil society groups are trying to get the court to stop Shell from doing seismic exploration on the Transkei coast
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Judy Mann
Today at 17:20
Eskom safety measures to deal with cable theft
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kith Maitisa, Safety, Security, Health and Quality (SHEQS) Manager.
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:15
Higher inflation and lower growth to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 18:16
Consumers' bunny ear pockets to grow holes as food inflation to skyrocket
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Makube - Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bheki Dube - Founder and CEO of Curiocity
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things - Mhlengi Ngcobo, a farmer and social entrepreneur

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mhlengi Ngcobo, a farmer and social entrepreneur

26 November 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we talk to South Africans Doing Great Things - Mhlengi Ngcobo, a farmer and social entrepreneur.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Love Connections: Parents experiences of trying to get access to their kids

30 November 2021 11:51 PM

Listeners share their experiences with Aubrey on the difficulties they endure when trying to get access to see or spend time with their kids.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why you’re having a hard time with your Millennial employees

30 November 2021 11:14 PM

More than two-thirds of young people in South Africa cannot find work, yet businesses regularly report that they can’t find the “right” person for the job. When they do hire a first-time jobseeker, these youngsters often behave in a way that makes you certain that they’re from another planet. From inappropriate dress and poor self-discipline to being on their phones and a disregard for company policies and authority – when they have this golden opportunity, why does it so often come with attitude and a lack-lustre work ethic? Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales at EduPower Skills Academy joins to discuss why employers are having a hard time with their Millennial employees.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Children of absent parents, what are their rights?

30 November 2021 9:14 PM

On Legal Matter, we talk about rights of children with absent parents andceha their rights are with Innovation Legal’s expert, Advocate Shawn Meyer, who will discuss who is able to intervene on behalf of a minor child, what court proceedings need to be put in motion, and why it is important to consider asking for sole guardianship when getting divorced from an absent parent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?

29 November 2021 11:12 PM

Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, joins us to talk latest article on Newa24 titled "Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

16 Days of Activism - It’s time to call it what it is, so we can take action

29 November 2021 10:09 PM

Cristianne Wendler, Head of Programs at Shout-It-Now joins us to highlight the 16 Days of Activism on highlighting Gender-Based Violence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cabinet announces Zimbabwe Exemption Permits will not be extended beyond 31 December

29 November 2021 9:49 PM

Adv Simba Chitando, joins us to discuss the issue of Zimbabwe Permits not being renewed end of December 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: unpacking the new Omicron variant

29 November 2021 9:29 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Anton Meyberg, Specialist Physician and Pulmonologist who has been on the frontline treating hundreds of COVID positive patients in ICU and the wards over the last 2 years and does a weekly Synthesis Sunday Covid Edition Podcast. Dr Meyberg will not only be unpacking the new Omicron variant but specifically talking to those who suffer with chronic illnesses and low immune systems, not just limited to lung issues, to better learn how to deal with managing as well as treating their illness, hand in hand with questions or concerns around immunocompromised Covid vaccinations as addressed last week in a statement by Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director-General: Health Department. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview - Dr Rebecca Malope "The African Queen of Gospel"

26 November 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's profile feature we are joined by multiple award-winning Dr Rebbecca Malope who was just honoured with the National order of Ikhamanga. She's a national icon who's been making music for over three decades, and has represented the country on world stages and sold millions of albums. Recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Nigerian magazine, Clima, in addition to the 21 South African music awards she has won over the years, the presidency earlier this month said she was  receiving the national order in silver for her distinguished contribution to South African music and "her unique voice bringing joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music". 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

25 November 2021 10:12 PM

After four weeks under house arrest, Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appeared alongside Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief who ousted him from power on 25th October 2021 and signed a 14-point agreement that both men hailed as an important step forward. The prime minister was reinstated on Sunday after he signed a deal with the military intended to end a bloody standoff that led to dozens of protester deaths and threatened to derail Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. Dr Abdul Elgoni, Sudan Solidarity Group Spokesperson joined to discuss the situation in Sudan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

