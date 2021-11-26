South Africans Doing Great Things - Mhlengi Ngcobo, a farmer and social entrepreneur

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:10
EWN: Urgent interdict to block shell's wild coast seismic survey
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 15:16
SAMRC’S Covid -19 sewage analysis data for the past week released today
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Angela Mathee heads the Medical Research Council's Environment & Health Research Unit
Guests
Prof Angela Mathee heads the Medical Research Council's Environment & Health Research Unit
125
Today at 15:20
AFASA: New fuel price hike ‘a disaster for farmers’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nakana Masoka Secretary, of the African Farmers Association of South Africa
Guests
Nakana Masoka Secretary, of the African Farmers Association of South Africa
125
Today at 15:50
World Aids Day : The fight against Covid undermined our efforts to deal with HIV-Aids?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nicky Naidoo, program head at the Wits RHI
Guests
Nicky Naidoo, program head at the Wits RHI
125
Today at 16:20
2006 was the first gay marriage in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anzio Jacobs, Executive Director at Scope
Guests
Anzio Jacobs, Executive Director at Scope
125
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Ways to spend your year end bonus…if you are lucky enough to get one!!!
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 17:10
Civil society groups are trying to get the court to stop Shell from doing seismic exploration on the Transkei coast
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Judy Mann
Guests
Dr Judy Mann
125
Today at 17:20
Eskom safety measures to deal with cable theft
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kith Maitisa, Safety, Security, Health and Quality (SHEQS) Manager.
Guests
Kith Maitisa, Safety, Security, Health and Quality (SHEQS) Manager.
125
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:15
Higher inflation and lower growth to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
125
Today at 18:16
Consumers' bunny ear pockets to grow holes as food inflation to skyrocket
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Makube - Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB
Guests
Paul Makube - Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bheki Dube - Founder and CEO of Curiocity
Guests
Bheki Dube - Founder and CEO of Curiocity
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up