Profile Interview - Dr Rebecca Malope "The African Queen of Gospel"

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful tonight; An international team of scientists from New York University, the University of Johannesburg (UJ), the University of the Witwatersrand and 14 other institutions revealed the discovery of two-million-year-old fossil vertebrae from an extinct species of ancient human relative, in research published in the open access journal e-Life on 23 November 2021. They discovered that the wew lower back fossils are the “missing link” that settles a decades old debate proving early hominins used their upper limbs to climb like apes, and their lower limbs to walk like humans. Dr Christopher Yelverton, Head of Department (HoD): Chiropractic, UJ and Prof Shahed Nalla, Associate Professor (Human Anatomy) on the Faculty of Health Sciences, UJ joins us to talk about this discovery.





