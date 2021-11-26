Profile Interview - Dr Rebecca Malope "The African Queen of Gospel"

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Latest Local
Is technology your child's friend or foe? Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on attention snatchers in children. 27 November 2021 9:13 AM
WHO says COVID-19 strain discovered in SA is a “variant of concern” President Cyril Ramaphosa will now be meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday to discuss these developme... 27 November 2021 8:27 AM
How to cope with eating disorders during the holidays Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson weighs in on how one can deal with eating disorders during the festive season. 27 November 2021 8:25 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls Will the controversial e-tolls finally be scrapped or not? 26 November 2021 3:45 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
View all Business
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
Riaad Moosa talks about balancing life: 'Failure is a natural part of learning' South Africa's most famous medicine man-turned-comedian, is back with a New Material, the follow-up to his popular debut film, Mat... 26 November 2021 3:32 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
Enjoy a magical experience at Mzansi Ballet Christmas Show South African Mzansi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst says they don't know when and if the theatres will happen ongoingly into and beyon... 26 November 2021 5:12 PM
[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview - Dr Rebecca Malope "The African Queen of Gospel"

Profile Interview - Dr Rebecca Malope "The African Queen of Gospel"

26 November 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's profile feature we are joined by multiple award-winning Dr Rebbecca Malope who was just honoured with the National order of Ikhamanga. She's a national icon who's been making music for over three decades, and has represented the country on world stages and sold millions of albums. Recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Nigerian magazine, Clima, in addition to the 21 South African music awards she has won over the years, the presidency earlier this month said she was  receiving the national order in silver for her distinguished contribution to South African music and "her unique voice bringing joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music". 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mhlengi Ngcobo, a farmer and social entrepreneur

26 November 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we talk to South Africans Doing Great Things - Mhlengi Ngcobo, a farmer and social entrepreneur.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

25 November 2021 10:12 PM

After four weeks under house arrest, Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appeared alongside Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief who ousted him from power on 25th October 2021 and signed a 14-point agreement that both men hailed as an important step forward. The prime minister was reinstated on Sunday after he signed a deal with the military intended to end a bloody standoff that led to dozens of protester deaths and threatened to derail Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. Dr Abdul Elgoni, Sudan Solidarity Group Spokesperson joined to discuss the situation in Sudan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder not just a kid’s problem

25 November 2021 9:22 PM

People with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are often thought of as simply being hyperactive, distracted or generally disorganised. However, there is much more than meets the eye to this attention disorder that is usually associated with children but, interestingly, is also common in adults. In tonight’s Psychological Matter feature, we talk to Dr Laura Comrie, a psychiatrist practicing at Netcare Akeso in Kenilworth, who points out that there are many misconceptions around ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "Just because I am disabled, don't treat me different. I can work just as hard as you, and can add just as much value in the workplace as you"

24 November 2021 11:09 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author, and consultant at changecreator, Cazle Hendriks, CEO of OppieBol, tonight’s topic will be a continuation on the employment seeking feature we have been doing these past 2 weeks.  It will be entitled "Just because I am disabled, don't treat me different.  I can work just as hard as you, and can add just as much value in the workplace as you”. This is in honour of disability month.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Research Study---Ancient human relative, Australopithecus sediba, “walked like a human, but climbed like an ape”

24 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful tonight; An international team of scientists from New York University, the University of Johannesburg (UJ), the University of the Witwatersrand and 14 other institutions revealed the discovery of two-million-year-old fossil vertebrae from an extinct species of ancient human relative, in research published in the open access journal e-Life on 23 November 2021. They discovered that the wew lower back fossils are the “missing link” that settles a decades old debate proving early hominins used their upper limbs to climb like apes, and their lower limbs to walk like humans. Dr Christopher Yelverton, Head of Department (HoD): Chiropractic, UJ and Prof Shahed Nalla, Associate Professor (Human Anatomy) on the Faculty of Health Sciences, UJ joins us to talk about this discovery.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Planning and Setting Financials Goals for life as a couple

24 November 2021 9:11 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, about Planning and Setting Financials Goals for life as a couple.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why SA’s youth need basic workforce skills

23 November 2021 11:10 PM

Dion Reddy, an education expert from Optimi Workplace, says that one area that we as a country can tackle to start solving this problem is that of teaching basic workforce skills. These skills can help unemployed youth get over the line and secure jobs for themselves.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Focusing on the social expectations of masculinity with 16 Days of Activism of no Violence against Women and Children

23 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Nontombi Velelo, PhD candidate and Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State and Leballo Tjemolane, Researcher and Gender Advocate at the Andrew Mellon Foundation and PhD Candidate in the Women’s and Gender Study Department and the University of the Western Cape to unravel the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide, specifically focusing on the social expectations of masculinity with 16 Days of Activism of no Violence against Women and Children coming up this Thursday, 25th of November.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: The new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about

23 November 2021 9:12 PM

South Africa’s courts recently dealt with the case of an employee who did not follow Covid-19 regulations at work and was subsequently dismissed. On Legal Matters, we talk to Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Advisory Services and Employment & Labour Law Expert, about the new Covid-19 legal case that South African workers should know about.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

