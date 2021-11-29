Medical Matters: unpacking the new Omicron variant

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Anton Meyberg, Specialist Physician and Pulmonologist who has been on the frontline treating hundreds of COVID positive patients in ICU and the wards over the last 2 years and does a weekly Synthesis Sunday Covid Edition Podcast. Dr Meyberg will not only be unpacking the new Omicron variant but specifically talking to those who suffer with chronic illnesses and low immune systems, not just limited to lung issues, to better learn how to deal with managing as well as treating their illness, hand in hand with questions or concerns around immunocompromised Covid vaccinations as addressed last week in a statement by Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director-General: Health Department.
Listeners share their experiences with Aubrey on the difficulties they endure when trying to get access to see or spend time with their kids.
More than two-thirds of young people in South Africa cannot find work, yet businesses regularly report that they can't find the "right" person for the job. When they do hire a first-time jobseeker, these youngsters often behave in a way that makes you certain that they're from another planet. From inappropriate dress and poor self-discipline to being on their phones and a disregard for company policies and authority – when they have this golden opportunity, why does it so often come with attitude and a lack-lustre work ethic? Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales at EduPower Skills Academy joins to discuss why employers are having a hard time with their Millennial employees.
On Legal Matter, we talk about rights of children with absent parents andceha their rights are with Innovation Legal's expert, Advocate Shawn Meyer, who will discuss who is able to intervene on behalf of a minor child, what court proceedings need to be put in motion, and why it is important to consider asking for sole guardianship when getting divorced from an absent parent.
Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, joins us to talk latest article on Newa24 titled "Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?
Cristianne Wendler, Head of Programs at Shout-It-Now joins us to highlight the 16 Days of Activism on highlighting Gender-Based Violence.
Adv Simba Chitando, joins us to discuss the issue of Zimbabwe Permits not being renewed end of December 2021.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we talk to South Africans Doing Great Things - Mhlengi Ngcobo, a farmer and social entrepreneur.
For tonight's profile feature we are joined by multiple award-winning Dr Rebbecca Malope who was just honoured with the National order of Ikhamanga. She's a national icon who's been making music for over three decades, and has represented the country on world stages and sold millions of albums. Recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Nigerian magazine, Clima, in addition to the 21 South African music awards she has won over the years, the presidency earlier this month said she was receiving the national order in silver for her distinguished contribution to South African music and "her unique voice bringing joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music".
After four weeks under house arrest, Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appeared alongside Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief who ousted him from power on 25th October 2021 and signed a 14-point agreement that both men hailed as an important step forward. The prime minister was reinstated on Sunday after he signed a deal with the military intended to end a bloody standoff that led to dozens of protester deaths and threatened to derail Sudan's fragile transition to democracy. Dr Abdul Elgoni, Sudan Solidarity Group Spokesperson joined to discuss the situation in Sudan.