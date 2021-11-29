Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
Travel helpdesk launched for South Africans stranded abroad due to travel ban
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Darren Bergman - Spokesperson on International Relations at Democratic Alliance
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
update on Discovery’s implementation progress on the subject of its mandatory vaccine policy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:13
Netcare on Omicrom variant and fourth wave
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:15
Aspen strikes deal with J&J to launch own vaccine, called 'Aspenovax'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:42
SA's unemployment rate continues to increase as the economy struggles to create jobs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bedfordview power to be restored in five days 'because of the extent of damage' Eskom's Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi Baanyang says there was an attempt to steal cables in one of the lines that supply the B... 30 November 2021 5:15 PM
SADAG ambassador: If you are struggling talk to someone Sadag ambassador Daryl Brown talks about the importance of reaching out when dealing with depression. 30 November 2021 4:53 PM
Gauteng Education experienced delays, extends placement of pupils Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi explains the challenges they met placing grade 1 and grade 8 pupils. 30 November 2021 4:17 PM
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average. 30 November 2021 1:00 PM
'It's an easy decision, we don't know why Gov is taking long to scrap e-tolls' Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage reflects on why the system needs to be removed. 30 November 2021 8:02 AM
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines. 29 November 2021 12:59 PM
OneVoice is revolutionizing human connections in a digital world OneVoice for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams: a revolutionary solution to maintaining human connections in a digital world 30 November 2021 9:03 AM
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave". 29 November 2021 8:10 PM
Implats buys 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum – seeks to acquire entire company The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Impala Platinum spokesperson John Theron. 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season! 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
Riaad Moosa talks about balancing life: 'Failure is a natural part of learning' South Africa's most famous medicine man-turned-comedian, is back with a New Material, the follow-up to his popular debut film, Mat... 26 November 2021 3:32 PM
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0 It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways. 27 November 2021 8:20 PM
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Harrowing moment as elephant attacking safari car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 November 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Man ranting over another passenger reading Quran has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 November 2021 8:27 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA). 29 November 2021 6:34 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?

Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?

29 November 2021 11:12 PM

Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, joins us to talk latest article on Newa24 titled "Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?


16 Days of Activism - It’s time to call it what it is, so we can take action

29 November 2021 10:09 PM

Cristianne Wendler, Head of Programs at Shout-It-Now joins us to highlight the 16 Days of Activism on highlighting Gender-Based Violence.

Cabinet announces Zimbabwe Exemption Permits will not be extended beyond 31 December

29 November 2021 9:49 PM

Adv Simba Chitando, joins us to discuss the issue of Zimbabwe Permits not being renewed end of December 2021.

Medical Matters: unpacking the new Omicron variant

29 November 2021 9:29 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Anton Meyberg, Specialist Physician and Pulmonologist who has been on the frontline treating hundreds of COVID positive patients in ICU and the wards over the last 2 years and does a weekly Synthesis Sunday Covid Edition Podcast. Dr Meyberg will not only be unpacking the new Omicron variant but specifically talking to those who suffer with chronic illnesses and low immune systems, not just limited to lung issues, to better learn how to deal with managing as well as treating their illness, hand in hand with questions or concerns around immunocompromised Covid vaccinations as addressed last week in a statement by Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director-General: Health Department. 

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mhlengi Ngcobo, a farmer and social entrepreneur

26 November 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we talk to South Africans Doing Great Things - Mhlengi Ngcobo, a farmer and social entrepreneur.

Profile Interview - Dr Rebecca Malope "The African Queen of Gospel"

26 November 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's profile feature we are joined by multiple award-winning Dr Rebbecca Malope who was just honoured with the National order of Ikhamanga. She's a national icon who's been making music for over three decades, and has represented the country on world stages and sold millions of albums. Recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Nigerian magazine, Clima, in addition to the 21 South African music awards she has won over the years, the presidency earlier this month said she was  receiving the national order in silver for her distinguished contribution to South African music and "her unique voice bringing joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music". 

Africa At A Glance: Sudan's coup on shaky grounds

25 November 2021 10:12 PM

After four weeks under house arrest, Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok appeared alongside Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief who ousted him from power on 25th October 2021 and signed a 14-point agreement that both men hailed as an important step forward. The prime minister was reinstated on Sunday after he signed a deal with the military intended to end a bloody standoff that led to dozens of protester deaths and threatened to derail Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. Dr Abdul Elgoni, Sudan Solidarity Group Spokesperson joined to discuss the situation in Sudan.

Psychological Matters: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder not just a kid’s problem

25 November 2021 9:22 PM

People with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are often thought of as simply being hyperactive, distracted or generally disorganised. However, there is much more than meets the eye to this attention disorder that is usually associated with children but, interestingly, is also common in adults. In tonight’s Psychological Matter feature, we talk to Dr Laura Comrie, a psychiatrist practicing at Netcare Akeso in Kenilworth, who points out that there are many misconceptions around ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

Change your mindset feature - "Just because I am disabled, don't treat me different. I can work just as hard as you, and can add just as much value in the workplace as you"

24 November 2021 11:09 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author, and consultant at changecreator, Cazle Hendriks, CEO of OppieBol, tonight’s topic will be a continuation on the employment seeking feature we have been doing these past 2 weeks.  It will be entitled "Just because I am disabled, don't treat me different.  I can work just as hard as you, and can add just as much value in the workplace as you”. This is in honour of disability month.

 

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Research Study---Ancient human relative, Australopithecus sediba, “walked like a human, but climbed like an ape”

24 November 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful tonight; An international team of scientists from New York University, the University of Johannesburg (UJ), the University of the Witwatersrand and 14 other institutions revealed the discovery of two-million-year-old fossil vertebrae from an extinct species of ancient human relative, in research published in the open access journal e-Life on 23 November 2021. They discovered that the wew lower back fossils are the “missing link” that settles a decades old debate proving early hominins used their upper limbs to climb like apes, and their lower limbs to walk like humans. Dr Christopher Yelverton, Head of Department (HoD): Chiropractic, UJ and Prof Shahed Nalla, Associate Professor (Human Anatomy) on the Faculty of Health Sciences, UJ joins us to talk about this discovery.

 

Gauteng Education experienced delays, extends placement of pupils

Local

SADAG ambassador: If you are struggling talk to someone

Local

Bedfordview power to be restored in five days 'because of the extent of damage'

Local

R430m fraud case against Gumede & 21 others ready for trial, State confirms

30 November 2021 4:00 PM

Deputy Health Minister Dhlomo: We are ready to deal with all the COVID waves

30 November 2021 3:31 PM

They are unscientific & discriminatory: Ramaphosa on travel bans

30 November 2021 2:54 PM

