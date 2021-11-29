Fourth wave: Is there still a risk of stricter lockdowns on the horizon?

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Anton Meyberg, Specialist Physician and Pulmonologist who has been on the frontline treating hundreds of COVID positive patients in ICU and the wards over the last 2 years and does a weekly Synthesis Sunday Covid Edition Podcast. Dr Meyberg will not only be unpacking the new Omicron variant but specifically talking to those who suffer with chronic illnesses and low immune systems, not just limited to lung issues, to better learn how to deal with managing as well as treating their illness, hand in hand with questions or concerns around immunocompromised Covid vaccinations as addressed last week in a statement by Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director-General: Health Department.

arrow_forward