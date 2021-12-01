Change your mindset feature - What is that one thing that is going to determine the success you will experience in 2022 in your business, your finances, your health, your life?

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by News24 team and co-authors, News24 Political Editor, Qaanitah Hunter and Reporters Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks on their explosive book "Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight" launched last month, November, to get behind the scenes of the July unrest that is finally being addressed with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings. With Jacob Zuma's imprisonment, dramatic and violent scenes of unrest and the looting that unfolded in KZN and Gauteng, more than 340 people lost their lives, with the damage exceeding R50 Billion. The focus has also turned to the policing crisis state of South African Police Service (SAPS) as heard with Bongani Bingwa on 702 Breakfast with David Bruce, Independent researcher and consultant to the Institute for Security Studies after police commissioner Sitole admitted SAPS’ failings as SAHRC hearing.





