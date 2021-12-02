Kwantu Feature: Africa’s first PhD in indigenous knowledge of astronomy

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'Don't get further into debt these holidays', cautious financial planner Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives a checklist to look at before spending the December salary. 5 December 2021 9:31 AM
Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN An alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of the Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been issued. 5 December 2021 7:33 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths The Health Department says 26,324,383 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 5 December 2021 7:10 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:24 AM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned. 3 December 2021 2:58 PM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Kwantu Feature: Africa’s first PhD in indigenous knowledge of astronomy

Kwantu Feature: Africa’s first PhD in indigenous knowledge of astronomy

2 December 2021 11:16 PM

 For centuries, Africans have measured time, seasons and direction by the stars, and now the North-West University (NWU) in 219 conferred the continent's first PhD in African indigenous astronomy on Dr Motheo Koitsiwe. In our Kwantu feature we talk to Dr. Motheo Koitsiwe to talk about African indigenous astronomy.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Matthew Lani

3 December 2021 11:29 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, to highlight World Aids Day which took place this past week on the 1st of December, we are joined by 24-year-old Matthew Lani, who although at this tender young age has had to learn to live with HIV as a result of being deliberately infected by a former partner, has instead decided to rise up with his status to educate, inform, and support men and woman from all demographics across South Africa as an HIV/AIDS prevention advocate, first year intern Clinical Psychologist, and co-founder and executive director of Greater Than Aids Afrika.

Profile Interview - Nomsa Manaka, legendary dancer, choreographer, actress and cancer Warrior

3 December 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Nomsa Manaka, legendary dancer, choreographer, actress and cancer Warrior who has now been bravely Dancing Out of Cancer. Referred to as the woman who stole Hugh Masekela's heart, Manaka is also recognised as a pioneer in being the first to introduce African dance styles to the township during the 80’s, fusing the different dances from other African countries with South Africa’s contemporary township-pantsula-jive styles in the township, making her a household name, since then, travelling the world, performing to sold-out shows, choreographing unforgettable movements and inspiring a whole new generation of dancers.

Crime Time: Digital Vibes scandal: The story behind the story

2 December 2021 9:55 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by investigative journalist and author, Pieter-Louis Myburgh who just won the 2021 Vodacom Journalist of the Year award in the Investigative category for his Daily Maverick Scorpio coverage of Digital Vibes for a behind the scenes scoop recap of the scandalios story behind the story of the corruption to trail former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Current state of mental health of listeners

2 December 2021 9:14 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about the “current state of mental health of listeners”.

Change your mindset feature - What is that one thing that is going to determine the success you will experience in 2022 in your business, your finances, your health, your life?

1 December 2021 11:10 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "What is that one thing that is going to determine the success you will experience in 2022 in your business, your finances, your health, your life? It’s the same thing that has determined your current state of business, wealth, health, relationships and life. 

 

Weird & Wonderful Feature: How ancient pollen can predict our future climate and what we need to do to conserve SA's rich biome

1 December 2021 10:12 PM

Ancient pollen grains found in sediment cores dating back thousands of years are helping scientists to shed light on South Africa’s past and future climates. For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by Dr Lynne Quick, a palynologist, who is currently working on the development of new paleoenvironmental records in Southern Africa and Prof Jonny Peter, Head of Allergology and Clinical Immunology at the UCT Lung Institute explains how the study of both ancient and present-day pollen can help to inform future climate models and conservation efforts to protect SA’s unique biomes.

Financial Matters: Severe Illness Insurance

1 December 2021 9:23 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Strategic Marketing Manager at Old Mutual, Karabo Ramookho, about why you need illness insurance over and above your medical aid and gap cover and that it needs to form part of your overall financial plan to protect your income.

Love Connections: Parents experiences of trying to get access to their kids

30 November 2021 11:51 PM

Listeners share their experiences with Aubrey on the difficulties they endure when trying to get access to see or spend time with their kids.

Why you’re having a hard time with your Millennial employees

30 November 2021 11:14 PM

More than two-thirds of young people in South Africa cannot find work, yet businesses regularly report that they can’t find the “right” person for the job. When they do hire a first-time jobseeker, these youngsters often behave in a way that makes you certain that they’re from another planet. From inappropriate dress and poor self-discipline to being on their phones and a disregard for company policies and authority – when they have this golden opportunity, why does it so often come with attitude and a lack-lustre work ethic? Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales at EduPower Skills Academy joins to discuss why employers are having a hard time with their Millennial employees.

Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths

Local

IT'S BACK: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Saturday to Monday morning

Local

Environmental groups protest Shell's West Coast seismic tests

5 December 2021 10:18 AM

Eskom urges South Africans to use less electricity as load shedding under way

5 December 2021 9:26 AM

Omicron: Ghana's Akufo-Addo describes travels bans as immigration control

5 December 2021 9:02 AM

