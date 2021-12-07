Legal Matters: What are the legalities around mandatory vaccination?

For tonight’s Legal Matters, we look at President Ramaphosa said in the last family meeting; he spoke about government setting up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations and Talita Laubscher, Partner at Bowmans joins us to discuss this issue.
In our Kwantu feature, we talk to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about African Philosophy of Transcendence* based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert: African Philosophical Transcendence which is about an African overcoming the adverse conditions of life.
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by News24 team and co-authors, News24 Political Editor, Qaanitah Hunter and Reporters Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks on their explosive book "Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight" launched last month, November, to get behind the scenes of the July unrest that is finally being addressed with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings. With Jacob Zuma's imprisonment, dramatic and violent scenes of unrest and the looting that unfolded in KZN and Gauteng, more than 340 people lost their lives, with the damage exceeding R50 Billion. The focus has also turned to the policing crisis state of South African Police Service (SAPS) as heard with Bongani Bingwa on 702 Breakfast with David Bruce, Independent researcher and consultant to the Institute for Security Studies after police commissioner Sitole admitted SAPS' failings as SAHRC hearing.
Megan Hosking, psychiatric intake clinician at Netcare Akeso mental health facilities, joins us on our psychological matter feature to discuss how your mental wellness starts with you. Many people tend to think of mental health only in terms of problems that need to be addressed, and not as forming an integral part of one's overall proactive daily health regime.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "Success is not something you Pursue - it is something you attract by the person you become. What are you going to attract in 2022"?
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Laetitia Cronjé, Co-founder, Chairperson & Principal Trainer of Campfire, an ecotourism and nature conservation training centre located in the Greater Kruger National Park, for a virtual guide into the holistic and integrated world of a safari guide. As Cronje states: 'We need to seek the artificial divide between the 'natural world' and the 'human world'. As a species, our intelligence and abilities put us in a privileged position, but we can mistake this as a right to dominate our planet. There's an understanding that we need nature, physically, mentally and spiritually, in order to survive.
On financial matters, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, about the "Diderot Effect: consumption breeds consumption" why we spend unnecessarily.
James Donald, Executive Director of DBE's E3 Programme and Ari Katz, CEO of Boston join us to discuss what do parents expect from the two severely disturbed years (as a result of Covid) of schooling that we have experienced and what can be improved upon going forward?
"Love or Lust in poly life? Could one dare to call it, 'healthy cheating'?
For tonight's Love Connection we cross over to Los Angeles, joined once again by polyamtherapist and Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Adam Sheck to explore the dynamics of finding, maintaining, and ensuring love, intimacy, healthy respect and trust in consensual non-monogamy open relationships.
Is it really possible and how?
Oliver Dickson, a former communications adviser to the home affairs ministry, a political analyst, policy and political risk consultant and radio broadcaster joins us to find out why the Lottery bidding process has still not been finalized and why Min Patel seems to be taking too long to make a decision on who would get the Lottery licence.