South Africans Doing Great Things - Shaundre Lottering

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof' Ward councillor Brenda Dammie says a contractor installed prepaid meters in 2016 and left the work unfinished, while community lea... 10 December 2021 5:36 PM
'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it' Father A Nation CEO Craig Wilkinson says if you increase law enforcement but don't change values and how men behave it's not gonna... 10 December 2021 1:48 PM
Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise' Clement Manyathela interviews playwright and novelist Damon Galgut on his latest accolade. 10 December 2021 11:30 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen t... 10 December 2021 2:52 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
Woman buying house that keeps breaking down goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:29 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - Shaundre Lottering

South Africans Doing Great Things - Shaundre Lottering

10 December 2021 11:08 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, we talk to Shaundre Lottering, who turned to baking after overcoming trauma and stood to lose her children. Her message is never give up on yourself”.


Profile Interview - Editorial Cartoonist for Daily Maverick, Jonathan Shapiro known as Zapiro

10 December 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by multiple awards winning internationally acclaimed South African cartoonist, publisher, and editorial cartoonist for Daily Maverick, Jonathan Shapiro known as Zapiro. We find out about the life, times, and work of this influential social commentator who has twice been sued by Zuma for defamation for hard-hitting cartoons about President Jacob Zuma through his political cartooning- along with his latest just released book, 'It Only Comes in Orange, Mr Zuma'.

Kwantu Feature: African Philosophy of Transcendence based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert

9 December 2021 11:18 PM

In our Kwantu feature, we talk to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about African Philosophy of  Transcendence* based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert: African Philosophical Transcendence which is about an African overcoming the adverse conditions of life.

Crime Time: "Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight"

9 December 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by News24 team and co-authors, News24 Political Editor, Qaanitah Hunter and Reporters Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks on their explosive book "Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight" launched last month, November, to get behind the scenes of the July unrest that is finally being addressed with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings. With Jacob Zuma's imprisonment, dramatic and violent scenes of unrest and the looting that unfolded in KZN and Gauteng, more than 340 people lost their lives, with the damage exceeding R50 Billion. The focus has also turned to the policing crisis state of South African Police Service (SAPS) as heard with Bongani Bingwa on 702 Breakfast with David Bruce, Independent researcher and consultant to the Institute for Security Studies after police commissioner Sitole admitted SAPS’ failings as SAHRC hearing.

 

Psychological Matters: Mental wellness – it starts with you

9 December 2021 9:12 PM

Megan Hosking, psychiatric intake clinician at Netcare Akeso mental health facilities, joins us on our psychological matter feature to discuss how your mental wellness starts with you. Many people tend to think of mental health only in terms of problems that need to be addressed, and not as forming an integral part of one’s overall proactive daily health regime.

Change your mindset feature - Success is not something you Pursue - it is something you attract by the person you become

8 December 2021 11:08 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "Success is not something you Pursue - it is something you attract by the person you become.  What are you going to attract in 2022"?

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Virtual guide into the holistic and integrated world of a safari guide

8 December 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Laetitia Cronjé, Co-founder, Chairperson & Principal Trainer of Campfire, an ecotourism and nature conservation training centre located in the Greater Kruger National Park, for a virtual guide into the holistic and integrated world of a safari guide. As Cronje states: 'We need to seek the artificial divide between the 'natural world' and the 'human world'. As a species, our intelligence and abilities put us in a privileged position, but we can mistake this as a right to dominate our planet. There's an understanding that we need nature, physically, mentally and spiritually, in order to survive.

Financial Matters: “Diderot Effect: consumption breeds consumption”

8 December 2021 9:08 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, about the “Diderot Effect: consumption breeds consumption” why we spend unnecessarily.

What do parents expect from the two severely disturbed years (as a result of Covid) of schooling?

7 December 2021 11:14 PM

James Donald, Executive Director of DBE's E3 Programme and Ari Katz, CEO of Boston join us to discuss what do parents expect from the two severely disturbed years (as a result of Covid) of schooling that we have experienced and what can be improved upon going forward?

The Love Connection: explore the dynamics of finding, maintaining, and ensuring love, intimacy, healthy respect and trust in consensual non-monogamy open relationships

7 December 2021 10:14 PM

"Love or Lust in poly life? Could one dare to call it, 'healthy cheating'?

For tonight's Love Connection we cross over to Los Angeles, joined once again by polyamtherapist and Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Adam Sheck to explore the dynamics of finding, maintaining, and ensuring love, intimacy, healthy respect and trust in consensual non-monogamy open relationships.

Is it really possible and how? 

'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof'

Local

'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it'

Local

Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise'

Local

SA and Zimbabwe lead rising COVID infections as Africa's cases more than double

10 December 2021 7:38 PM

Protesting Diepkloof residents hit out at Eskom over power cuts

10 December 2021 7:09 PM

US inflation surges to near-40 year high, testing Biden

10 December 2021 6:39 PM

