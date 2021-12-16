In Conversation with Dr Eve: "Money/Financial trauma"

Guest: Yasmin Sooka I Human Rights Lawyer & Former TRC commissionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne MinaarLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dirk Visser | Social Media ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Kwantu feature, we continue part 2 discussion with Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about African Philosophy of Transcendence* based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert: African Philosophical Transcendence which is about an African overcoming the adverse conditions of life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Shadrack Sibiya, Former Hawks General now Head of the City of Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services on his explosive criminal investigation “War room” - the new city key weapon against corruption, hand in hand, with a discussion of the issues, challenges, and conquests dealt with on the ground in South Africa and how these can finally be combatted as we look towards 2022.
email:whistle@joburg.org.za
hotline: 0800 002 587
This year the V&A Waterfront will again celebrate the New Year by shining a beam of light into the sky that will be visible for some distance across Cape Town. Traditionally the New Year was ushered in with a fireworks celebration at midnight, but in 2020 the Waterfront looked for a new way to celebrate the milestone and chose a beam of light as their new symbol to welcome in the New Year. Donald Kau, spokesperson of the V&A Waterfront joins us to tells more about the new way of ushering in the New Year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We talk to Mr Paseka Letsatsi (SASSA Spokesperson), about the great strides that SASSA has made with regards to the COVID-19 SRD grant payments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined once again by Anna Breytenbach, South African-based professional animal communicator, who last chatted to us about what the planet was expressing through Covid. That was a year and a half ago...We catch up with Anna once again, to get in touch by communicating with the living world around us and its creatures who continue to remain unaffected by the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the final Financial Matter feature for 2021, Investment Manger Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, joins us to talk about the “importance of resting as opposed to quitting.”LISTEN TO PODCAST
NPA responds to the Hendrina’s community’s request to stay out of the selling of the Optimal mine and were joined by NPA Acting Chief of Communications, Isaac Dhludhlu.LISTEN TO PODCAST