Crime Time: Alleged National Lotteries corruption

This year the V&A Waterfront will again celebrate the New Year by shining a beam of light into the sky that will be visible for some distance across Cape Town. Traditionally the New Year was ushered in with a fireworks celebration at midnight, but in 2020 the Waterfront looked for a new way to celebrate the milestone and chose a beam of light as their new symbol to welcome in the New Year. Donald Kau, spokesperson of the V&A Waterfront joins us to tells more about the new way of ushering in the New Year.

